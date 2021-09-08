Delhi: Non-plan admission to classes 9, 10 and 12 in government schools moves offline

The non-plan admission process to Delhi government schools for classes 9, 10 and 12 has now moved offline for those who could not get themselves admitted through the online process.

This process is for admitting those students who had been studying in private schools till the last grade. The online process for these admissions had begun for classes 6 to 9 in June, and for the other grades subsequently, and the allotment of schools has been done for those who had applied online.

“It has been noticed that few parents could not get their wards registered for admission to classes 9, 10 and 12 and they are anxious about the future of their wards. Such parents are continuously approaching the authorities for relief. In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the offline process of allotment of schools for classes 9, 10 and 12,” reads a circular by the education department.

Applicants can visit the government school closest to their homes and apply for admission before September 20. There are no such time limits for junior children, though. “However, admission to classes 6 to 8 (up to the age of 14 years) will be followed in age-appropriate class, as per the RTE Act throughout the session like the previous year. No such student should be denied admission,” the circular says.