No relaxation on Noida-Delhi border

Noida-Delhi borders will remain sealed, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said Wednesday as it released guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. According to officials, a clarification regarding movement between Delhi and Noida has been sought from the state government and the rules will be in place till directions are received.

The UP government order for the lockdown Monday had read, “Except those staying in containment zones in Delhi, anyone can travel to Noida, Ghaziabad. Local administration will provide guidelines for the same.”

The administration further clarified that as per MHA guidelines, entry of domestic helps, drivers, service personnel among others will not be restricted.

“The entry of such personnel is ‘permitted’. No such movement is allowed in or out of containment zone. Inside containment zones, these activities are not permitted. Consent of both house resident and the service personnel is must. RWAs cannot limit entry but can enforce regulations pertaining to hygiene and sanitisation. RWAs are advised to balance community hygiene and convenience of residents,” the order said.

As per the administration’s orders, the RWAs can set up an “internal system” to regulate the number of people entering a lift and social distancing measures. Housing society associations are now gearing up to allow entry to informal workers.

“The administration has communicated to us and we will be implementing it fully. Thermal scanning will take place, and face masks and sanitisers will be compulsory. Besides that, we will not be stopping anyone and it will depend on individual houses as to what time a particular help will be called or not. We are sanitising lifts and other areas and are slowly transitioning to the time before the lockdown. There will also be no rule of one help per house as we leave it for the residents to decide,” said Krishna Kumar Sharma, secretary, Hyde Park RWA, Sector 78.

In a meeting with trader associations, the administration and shop owners came to a mutual agreement of opening 50% shops on one day and the rest of the shops the following day. Shop owners decided to “self regulate” as adjacent shops will be open on alternate days. Shops will have to close by 7 pm.

Parks have also been allowed to open between 7 am-10 am, and 4 pm-7 pm, provided social distancing norms are followed.

The orders also state that a Noida resident can have two persons besides the driver in a private vehicle. In three-wheeler public transport, only two persons besides the driver to be allowed as per the order.

In rural areas, the administration has allowed opening of shops outside containment zones with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Sweet shops can also open, provided they only sell food items and don’t provide dine-in facilities.

In accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, schools, malls, cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms shall remain closed. Restaurants have been allowed to function only if they provide takeaway or home delivery. The district administration will also not allow religious, social, cultural and political gatherings. The administration, on the lines of the state government order, has allowed opening of sports stadiums without any spectators present inside.

Inter-state travel through buses shall not be allowed and the state government will issue specific guidelines for the same, the order said.

“If there is a single case in an area, the containment zone will be of 250 metres. If there is more than one case, the zone will extend to 500 metres beyond which there will be a 250-metre buffer zone. The medical authorities will identify the containment zones along with police officials”, said Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY in the order.

Industrial set-ups situated outside containment zones will be allowed to function, provided employees maintain social distancing and wear face masks. The 7 pm-7 am night curfew shall remain and only permitted vehicles will be allowed.

