Strong winds, light showers bring temperature down in Delhi-NCR

The effect of western disturbance is likely to continue till May 6-7. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) The effect of western disturbance is likely to continue till May 6-7. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Weather forecast Today: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm on Sunday, bringing the mercury down by several notches.

For the next few days, the temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The IMD had earlier predicted that the north Indian plains and the hills would start receiving light to moderate rain from Sunday and that some areas might see hailstorm, under the influence of an active western disturbance.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm that originates in the Mediterranean and travels all the way traversing central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rains to the plains and snow and rain to the hills. It is usually a winter season phenomenon.

The effect of western disturbance is likely to continue till May 6-7. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh will get rains during this period, a MeT official was quoted as saying by PTI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd