Delhi NCR unlock further: Here’s what’s open and what is not from Monday

At the Vasant Square Mall in New Delhi (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

With cinema halls and spas in Delhi allowed to reopen amid restrictions, only a few activities remain barred in the Capital as per Covid unlock guidelines.

The Indian Express takes a look at activities that are open, and those that remain shut, in Delhi-NCR.

Are schools and educational institutes open?

Delhi: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain shut for students. Teachers, however, can be called to school. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that at present, schools are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, especially since vaccines have not yet been approved for those under the age of 18.



Gurgaon: Students in senior classes, VI to XII, are allowed to attend classes in school.

Universities and colleges are allowed to open for students to clear doubts, appear in practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations. These institutions can also conduct offline examinations with. Coaching institutes are also open.

Noida and Ghaziabad: Schools for classes I to VIII are open but only for teachers and staff other staff members.

Are there new norms for weddings and funerals?

Delhi: the ceiling on guests at weddings and funerals has now been increased to 100. Weddings can be held in banquet halls as well as hotels. No political, religious or cultural gatherings are allowed.

Gurgaon: The number of guests allowed in weddings as well as funerals is also 100. Gatherings in open spaces, for events other than weddings, are allowed for up to 200 people.

Noida and Ghaziabad: 50% of the capacity of a venue can be occupied for weddings, according to present guidelines.

What are the rules for movie halls?

Cinema halls in Delhi as well as NCR are now allowed to function, but only at 50% of this capacity. All Covid appropriate norms such as wearing masks, sanitization etc have to be followed.

What about the Metro?

Delhi Metro is functional in Delhi-NCR and has now got permission to run at 100% seating capacity. Standing in the metro will not be allowed. In Noida, the timing for the Aqua line is between 6 am and 10 pm, instead of 7 am to 8 pm.

At a restaurant in Sector 29, Gurgaon. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) At a restaurant in Sector 29, Gurgaon. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Are shops, malls and restaurants open?

In Delhi as well as NCR towns, restaurants have been allowed to reopen with 50% of their seating capacity. Neighbourhood shops, markets and malls are open.

In Delhi, neighbourhood shops, markets and malls can open between 10 am and 8 pm. Restaurants are allowed to reopen between 8 am and 10 pm, and bars between noon and 10 pm.

In Gurgaon, shops can reopen between 9 am and 8 pm, and malls between 10 am and 8 pm. While standalone restaurants are allowed to reopen between 8 am and 11 pm, those in malls can open between 10 am and 11 pm.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, shops can open between 6 am and 10 pm on weekdays.