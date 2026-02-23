Traffic alert for Delhi-Noida travellers: 7-hour daily shutdown on DND Flyway till March 18, check alternate routes

Noida–DND Flyway traffic alert: The stretch will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18. Check timings and alternate routes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 08:59 PM IST
Noida–DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18 as per the latest traffic advisory. (Image generated using AI)Noida–DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18 as per the latest traffic advisory. (Image generated using AI)
Noida-DND Flyway closure: The Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi via the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. The DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18, 2026, due to essential repair and resurfacing work on its carriageway.

The DND Flyway is one of the important infrastructure corridor in the NCR, offering seamless connectivity between Delhi and Noida to over 2.5 lakh commuters every day.

Noida-DND Flyway closure: Timing

The Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway will remain closed after peak hours each night till March 18, 2026. The restriction is in place from 11:00 PM to 06:00 AM due to ongoing repair and resurfacing work on the carriageway.

“The general public is informed that Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. will be carrying out repair and resurfacing work on the DND Flyway carriageway from February 22, 2026, to March 18, 2026, after peak hours, or from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM,” the Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police said.

Noida traffic advisory: check alternate routes

As a result of the closure of the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, the vehicular traffic moving from Noida to Delhi via DND will be diverted. Thus, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and use the alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

  • Vehicles traveling from Mahamaya towards DND will be able to proceed directly via Chilla via Dalit Prerna Sthal to their destination.
  • Vehicles traveling from Rajnigandha/Sector 16 towards Delhi via DND Toll will be able to make a U-turn at the DND Toll and proceed via Chilla to their destination.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

