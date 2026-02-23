Traffic alert for Delhi-Noida travellers: 7-hour daily shutdown on DND Flyway till March 18, check alternate routes

Noida–DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18 as per the latest traffic advisory. (Image generated using AI)

Noida-DND Flyway closure: The Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi via the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. The DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18, 2026, due to essential repair and resurfacing work on its carriageway.

The DND Flyway is one of the important infrastructure corridor in the NCR, offering seamless connectivity between Delhi and Noida to over 2.5 lakh commuters every day.

Noida-DND Flyway closure: Timing

The Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway will remain closed after peak hours each night till March 18, 2026. The restriction is in place from 11:00 PM to 06:00 AM due to ongoing repair and resurfacing work on the carriageway.