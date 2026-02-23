Traffic alert for Delhi-Noida travellers: 7-hour daily shutdown on DND Flyway till March 18, check alternate routes

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Noida-DND Flyway closure: The Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi via the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway. The DND Flyway will remain closed for seven hours daily till March 18, 2026, due to essential repair and resurfacing work on its carriageway.
The DND Flyway is one of the important infrastructure corridor in the NCR, offering seamless connectivity between Delhi and Noida to over 2.5 lakh commuters every day.
Noida-DND Flyway closure: Timing
The Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway will remain closed after peak hours each night till March 18, 2026. The restriction is in place from 11:00 PM to 06:00 AM due to ongoing repair and resurfacing work on the carriageway.
“The general public is informed that Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. will be carrying out repair and resurfacing work on the DND Flyway carriageway from February 22, 2026, to March 18, 2026, after peak hours, or from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM,” the Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police said.
As a result of the closure of the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, the vehicular traffic moving from Noida to Delhi via DND will be diverted. Thus, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance and use the alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.
