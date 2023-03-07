Delhi-Noida commute, finally fast-tracked

The Ashram flyover opened for commuters Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the extension to the DND flyway. The six-lane flyover is aimed at making the commute between Delhi and Noida seamless and signal-free.

Inaugurating the flyover, Kejriwal said, “I congratulate everyone present here today. Today is a very happy day. Earlier, people used to face heavy traffic jams, particularly during office-going hours in the morning and evening, but good things happen only after difficulties. Now, with the opening of this flyover, three major intersections will be decongested and the travel between Noida and AIIMS will be signal-free and will save fuel,” said Kejriwal.

The CM added that a few minor tasks remain before the flyover can be fully operational. Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted since a high-tension wire needs to be removed. Once this is done, other vehicles will also be allowed to use the flyover, the total length of which, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

Heavy vehicles, like trucks, lorries and buses, will have to wait until May as the wire is falling on the stretch near the DND flyway side, said officials.

According to officials, it will take more than a month to remove the wire from the location. Anant Kumar, engineer-in-chief, PWD, said the shifting of the high-tension overhead wire will be complete soon. “We have informed the DTL (Delhi Transco Limited). Earlier, the NHAI had some projects ongoing and they had to shift this, but now we have informed the DTL that this will be shifted soon. Once it is removed, heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply,” Kumar said.

Also, the loop from the DND flyway side constructed for the traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan is under construction and will be closed for both light and heavy vehicles for some time, said officials.

The Indian Express took a walk on the stretch and found that the flyover was ready for commuters but minor works like dividers on a small portion of the central verge were pending, and some streetlight poles were yet to be installed. Officials said that lights are functioning and very few are left, which will be installed soon.

The at-grade surface alongside the flyover, which had potholes, waterlogging and bumpy roads, will also be fixed soon, said officials.

The existing Ashram flyover, which has been integrated with the new one, still needs attention. It was found broken, with patches and bumps on the road.

“I have just come from Noida to GK, and the travel was smooth. But multiple joints have to be patched up as it was uncomfortable driving over them and getting the rebound of the bumps,” said a commuter, Tutu Dhawan.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has been working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure in the national capital, with a focus on transport and roads. “Currently, there are 101 flyovers and underpasses in Delhi, of which 27 were constructed by the AAP government. The remaining 74 flyovers and underpasses were built over 65 years,” he said.

He added that 15 more projects related to flyovers are going to be constructed in Delhi to reduce traffic jams.

Some of these upcoming projects are a six-lane flyover at Punjabi Bagh, doubling the flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, construction of a flyover at Anand Vihar road number 56, and at Gagan Cinema on Mangal Pandey Marg. He said the doubling of the Savitri Cinema flyover and one at Nehru Place to Modi Mill is also underway. Flyovers are also coming up at Rotary Act in Shalimar Bagh, Najafgarh-Phirni Road, Maa Anandamayi Marg among others.

Furthermore, Kejriwal added that there are plans to beautify all roads in Delhi by regularly cleaning and washing them, as well as using machines to remove mud. The first phase of the project will involve cleaning 1,480 km of PWD roads that are more than 60 feet wide.