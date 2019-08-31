Delhi: No water in school, paying for tankers myself, says Tughlakabad councillor

Tughlakabad councillor Poonam Bhati, during the South MCD standing committee meeting Thursday, said a girls’ school in her area has had no water for the past month after the motor stopped working. She said tankers have to be sent every alternate day, for which she spends around Rs 30,000 out of her pocket.

“Officials inspected the school Friday and said fresh boring needs to be done,” she said.

South body education department director Shirish Sharma said as a stop gap arrangement, water supply from the Delhi Jal Board has been provided. “Work will be started for fresh boring,” he said. Bhati, however, said, “DJB supply in our area is weak; it comes every three-four days. Will the children be thirsty till then?”

She also claimed she was bearing the cost of lights at a park in Tughlakabad Extension, as the civic body has not installed the same despite repeated requests.

Councillors also raised the issue of illegal vendors operating in weekly markets in connivance with officials.

Standing committee chairperson, South MCD, Bhupender Gupta, said, “We all know how tehbazari rules are flouted. Contractors, in nexus with local officials of the area, set up more than double the number of shops that are allowed by the MCD.”

Gupta told officials to address the issues or face action.