Delhi: No tap water connection; tanker mafia causing trouble to people, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

No tap water connection, dirty water and water supply during late nights for a very short duration were some of the issues people raised during ‘pani panchayats’, said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari is holding ‘pani panchayats’ in areas across Northeast Delhi, his Lok Sabha constituency, to listen to the public’s water-related grievances and seek suggestions.

Tiwari has till now covered three areas— Babarpur, Timarpur, Rohtas Nagar. The ‘pani panchayats’ will cover all assembly constituencies in Northeast Delhi over the coming weeks. He said many complained of stinking water and the tanker mafia. “People say that since the water supplied to them is dirty they are forced to buy bottled water costing Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 every month,” he said.

“There is no point of free water if it is not clean, supply is erratic and people ultimately have to buy it from outside,” he said.

Tiwari sits with resident welfare associations, residents of urban villages, and elected councillors or MLAs and other officials to understand and redress water problems in each locality.

He said that the list of area-wise water complaints would be sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A lot of people are suffering from water issues and the Delhi Jal Board should look into their grievances, he said.

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Raghav Chaddha had earlier attributed the water woes to Haryana releasing less river water than usual.