Delhi: No sunlight, animals in basements at some dairies, govt finds

Thousands of livestock, primarily cows and buffaloes, are deprived of “basic provisions for survival” in the city’s 10 dairy colonies, which have also become hotspots of air and water pollution, a Delhi government inspection has found.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Delhi government to undertake the inspection after a petition highlighted the plight of the animals.

There are 55,912 animals at those dairies, according to data available with the Development Department.

According to sources, following the findings of the report, the Delhi Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has registered 45 cases of cruelty to animals so far.

The government has also directed the MCDs, which is the licensing authority covering such facilities, to start sealing dairies which are operating illegally.

“There is massive air and water pollution in those areas and currently they flow directly into public drains. We are looking for technology that can ensure that the effluents are treated locally. Even an Animal Welfare Board report had pointed out that the localities are atrociously dirty,” a senior official said.

Out of the 10 dairy colonies, Masoodpur, Madanpur Khadar, Nangli and Kakrola fall under the jurisdiction of South Delhi Municipal Corporation; Ghogha, Bhalaswa, Jharoda come under North Delhi Municipal Corporation; and Ghazipur, Gharoli and Goyla under East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Officials said cows and buffaloes have been found packed in basements beyond the reach of sunlight or air.

The dairy colonies were essentially industry plots, many of which came up in the 1980s, but over the years they became dense residential areas.

“A few extremely pale buffaloes were found. They had never gone out in the sun. The design flaws of the dairies have mainly led to such a situation,” the official said.

While the case is ongoing, the NGT has already directed medical tests of all the animals, following which the corporations concerned will have to “shift them to cattle care centres or any other establishment created for protection and rehabilitation of the animals and to retain them till further order of the Tribunal”.

The NGT stated that on perusal of the inspection report, “it was found that helpless and pathetic conditions of animals were being exploited for commercial gains in the dairies”.

The violations relate to the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974, The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1981, Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Biomedical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 1998.