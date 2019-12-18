Delhi: No student in 10 held for Sunday’s violence

Protests continued in Kalindi Kunj Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Protests continued in Kalindi Kunj Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In raids held during Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Delhi Police arrested 10 men from the South East district for alleged rioting, damage to public property and assaulting police personnel at the protest near Jamia Millia Islamia university Sunday. None of the men are students of the university, DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said.

“The men are in their 20s and 30s and live in Zakir Nagar, Taimoor Nagar, Noor Nagar, Shaheen Bagh. We identified them using CCTV analysis and local intelligence. Some have been involved in past cases under Arms Act, cases of robbery, assault of public servant,” he said. While six men were arrested by Jamia Nagar police, four were arrested by New Friends Colony police.

On Tuesday evening, the men were produced before a Delhi court where police said they were involved in “burning three police booths, injuring police personnel and causing damage to public property, as per instructions from local politicians”.

The accused told the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Kamran Khan they were “never at the site of protest and were picked up by the Delhi Police from their workplace”. They also “admitted to having previous criminal records for which they are now being vilified”.

The court sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody. The Indian Express spoke to eight of the ten accused, many of whom said they were mechanics, vegetable vendors and labourers.

Mohd Hanif (22), one of the accused, is a resident of Noor Nagar and works as an auto driver. His lawyer K Ansari told the court that most accused produced have past criminal cases against them and the court should produce CCTV footage they’re relying upon. His father Jamil said, “I pelted stones but my son, a working man, doesn’t have time for this.”

Samir Ahmad (25), who works at a bike repair shop in Shaheen Bagh, told the court he was picked up by policemen at 6.30 pm. He told The Indian Express: “I am a car mechanic. The police picked me up from Shaheen Bagh; I was never involved in stone-pelting.”

From Azim Dairy, vegetable vendor Sharif Taj Mohammad (34) was picked up. He told the court he had “fractured his limbs 20 days ago when he met with an accident and can barely move”. He said “though there is a previous case against me, I am innocent in this one”.

Danish Zafar (21), a plumber, and Mohd Dilshad (21), a labourer, were together in Okhla Vihar when they were arrested Monday. Zafar claimed, “Police asked us to accompany them to the station. When I asked questions, they forced us into the van.”

Mohd Danish (22), who works as a solar panel fitter, is the only accused who has studied till class X. He said he was asleep when police came home. “I don’t even know what the protest is about,” he told The Indian Express.

Four men, identified as Jumman, Anwar, Amal Hussain and Yusuf Khan, were produced later in the evening. Jumman works at a meat shop and lives in Taimoor Nagar. The four men were represented by a DLSA lawyer and their bail application will be filed Wednesday. Police said efforts are on to identify more accused from the area.

