Delhi: No hike in property tax, says SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee Chairman BK Oberoi on Tuesday said that it has not accepted the proposal to hike property tax.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-2023, he said that the civic body instead will give a waiver of the property tax of previous years for the residents of the recently-regularised unauthorised colonies within its jurisdiction.

Under a Special Amnesty Scheme, property tax of residential property for previous years will be waived off if a taxpayer deposits the property tax for the financial year 2021-22. The property tax of non-residential property for previous years will be waived off if a taxpayer deposits property tax for the last three years.

The Standing Committee Chairman also said that the SDMC has signed an MoU with the Indian Solar Energy Corporation to install a 10-Kilowatt Solar Rooftop Plant at its buildings.