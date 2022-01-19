Delhi: No hike in property tax, says SDMC

January 19, 2022 8:52:58 am
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee Chairman BK Oberoi on Tuesday said that it has not accepted the proposal to hike property tax.
While presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-2023, he said that the civic body instead will give a waiver of the property tax of previous years for the residents of the recently-regularised unauthorised colonies within its jurisdiction.
Under a Special Amnesty Scheme, property tax of residential property for previous years will be waived off if a taxpayer deposits the property tax for the financial year 2021-22. The property tax of non-residential property for previous years will be waived off if a taxpayer deposits property tax for the last three years.
The Standing Committee Chairman also said that the SDMC has signed an MoU with the Indian Solar Energy Corporation to install a 10-Kilowatt Solar Rooftop Plant at its buildings.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-