No exemptions for EWS admissions in private schools: Directorate of Education

Private schools in Delhi can no longer claim exemption from admitting EWS and CWSN (children with special needs) students allotted to them on the grounds of not having enough admissions in the general category this year, the Directorate of Education has ordered.

The allocation and admission of students under EWS and CWSN seats in private schools has been a difficult process this year, with schools reporting fewer admissions in unreserved seats. They are required to reserve 22% seats of their sanctioned strength in entry-level classes for EWS/DG students and 3% CWSN students. The process usually followed is to admit one EWS student for every three general admissions.

Though the process began much earlier this year, admissions against the third draw of lots are still ongoing after 1,000 EWS and 5,000 CWSN seats continued to remain empty.

“The department has received several complaints from parents/parent associations regarding the refusal of private unaided-recognised schools concerned for not giving admission to selected EWS/DG/CWSN children on the ground of fewer general admissions in the academic year 2021-2022. Further, several private unaided-recognised schools are now claiming they got fewer general category students for admission than the sanctioned strength. Thereby, they seek an exemption in admitting all the EWS/DG/CWSN category students allotted as per sanctioned strength to them, to the extent in proportion of the actually admitted general category students,” read a circular issued Friday by the education department.

The admissions to open seats in entry-level classes in these schools for 2021-2022 had ended on March 31. According to the directorate, it had directed schools to make a representation if it could not fill all general seats in March 2021.

In July, it had issued directions to schools to make all “possible efforts” to fill its general seats before August 31, and to make a representation to the DOE seeking exemption from granting admission to all EWS/CWSN students allotted if it was not able to do so.

Now, the DOE has stated that this window to seek exemption expired on August 31. “This circular dated 09.07.2021 does not apply for exemption from admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category candidates under subsequent draws conducted by the DOE after 31.08.2021… the department has decided not to extend applicability of exemption…”