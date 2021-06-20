Delhi: No entry for commercial vehicles without RFID tags from July 1

More than 5 lakh RFID tags have been sold to date, a South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said. (Representational Photo)

Commercial vehicles without radio frequency identification (RFID) tags and sufficient money in it will not be allowed to enter Delhi from July 1.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in a public notification, has said, “Commercial vehicles without valid RFID tags and sufficient recharge be not permitted to enter Delhi w.e.f. 01.07.2021.”

A senior official of South MCD said RFID systems at entry points of Delhi have already been installed, and tags can be purchased or recharged at several points of sale.

More than 5 lakh RFID tags have been sold till now, he said.

SDMC, which is the nodal agency for the RFID system implementation at toll plazas in Delhi, has installed the technology at all 124 toll plazas.

The RFID tag is installed on the windshield of vehicles. Each time a vehicle crosses a toll plaza, money is deducted automatically.

These tags can be obtained and recharged at 39 points of sale systems set up at Delhi entry points. SDMC has also launched an app for recharging tags online.

One has to just download the MCD-Toll app from the Google Play Store by entering the mobile number and recharge their tag using debit/credit cards or net banking.

It can be recharged from the website (www.ecctagsdmc.com) as well.

Thereafter, one will have to take their vehicle to the POS sites to get an RFID tag where physical examination of vehicles will also be done.

The notice also informed that there has been an arrangement for online collection of toll tax and ECC from specified commercial vehicles entering the city.