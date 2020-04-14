Delhi: No effluents, Yamuna water is much cleaner

According to sources, DJB had picked up samples from the river from five locations between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj. According to sources, DJB had picked up samples from the river from five locations between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj.

Water quality of the Yamuna in the capital has improved significantly, as per an assessment by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), it is learnt. According to sources, DJB had picked up samples from the river from five locations between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj and the results have shown a dissolved oxygen (DO) level above 4 mg/l across the stretch.

DO is an indicator of water quality and should be at least 5 mg/l or more in water used for bathing, as per the Environment Ministry’s standards.

Watch | #yamuna near Wazirabad Barrage. Higher share of freshwater being released into the Yamuna, and a pause on industrial effluents due to the #Coronavirus lockdown, has seemingly improved the quality of the river in the city.

An analysis done by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that between 2015 and 2019, the level of DO failed to exceed 1mg/l at four locations below Wazirabad.

The Indian Express had reported last week that the water quality of the river had seemingly improved in Delhi due to a higher share of freshwater being released into it, and a pause on the flow of industrial effluents due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

A monitoring committee, set up by the National Green Tribunal for rejuvenation of the Yamuna, has asked the CPCB and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to test samples from the river and submit a report.

