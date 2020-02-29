Delhi: Nine shelters for victims, govt deploys officials for relief work

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 19 sub-divisional magistrates had been appointed to make sure relief work is carried out properly in the area. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 19 sub-divisional magistrates had been appointed to make sure relief work is carried out properly in the area.

If those injured in communal violence in Delhi are not getting adequate care at government hospitals because of overcrowding, the Delhi government will shift them to private hospitals, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday.

The government has set up nine shelters for victims of violence and it will start distributing Rs 25,000 in cash to those whose houses have been burnt down in the violence, starting Saturday.

Kejriwal said that 19 sub-divisional magistrates had been appointed to make sure relief work is carried out properly in the area. This includes four night magistrates. “These areas fall under four sub-divisions but we have appointed 18 SDMs to coordinate relief work. As a result, there are only three-four mohallas under one SDM. At night, four SDMs will be there to look into any relief work requirement,” said Kejriwal.

The government started distributing food in the area on Friday with help from SDMs, NGOs and RWAs.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a compensation form will be issued on behalf of the Delhi government. A mobile application will also be developed for people to register details of loss of property, loss of vehicles, damage to businesses and details of injuries and deaths.

