Delhi: Nine cases of dengue in 2019 so far, says SDMC

Nine cases of dengue have been reported in the capital till May last week, a report compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has stated. The weekly report prepared by the civic body had confirmed 2,798 cases of the vector-borne disease in 2018.

Four cases of malaria have been reported till May 11 — three in May and one in April, and five cases of chikungunya have been recorded this year — two in February and one each in March, April and May. Mosquito-breeding has been reported from at least 8,546 households. Over 10,280 legal notices have been issued this year. Of the total number of dengue cases last year, as many as 141 were recorded in December, 1,062 were reported in November and 1,114 in October, the report said.

Dengue is transmitted by species of mosquito within the genus Aedes. Symptoms include fever, headache and rash.