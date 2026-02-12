At 13.2°C, Delhi sees warmer nights early; AQI slips back to ‘Very Poor’ category

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that in both 2024 and 2025, the minimum temperature did not cross the 13°C mark during the first 11 days of February.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 10:44 AM IST
delhi weatherConstruction work underway as a layer of smog covers the city, at Central Vista area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI02_11_2026_000164A)
Delhi is experiencing warmer nights earlier than usual this February, with Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 13.2°C on Wednesday—three notch notches above the season’s normal of 10.2°C. This marks one of the earliest such mid-month spikes in temperature in at least the past two years.

The rise in night time temperature aligns with the IMD’s broader forecast for a warmer February, with above-normal day and night temperatures and fewer cold wave days than usual.

The minimum temperature could rise to 15°C from February 15-17, the IMD forecast shows, marking a departure from usual patterns. Historically, IMD data since 2011 show that minimum temperatures of around 15°C are typically recorded towards the last week of February. Such early rise in night temperatures during February have been rare, with 2017 being an exception when the minimum temperature touched 15.5°C early February. The early rise in night time temperatures this month is attributed to approaching western disturbances, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality slipped back to the ‘Very Poor’ category (301 to 400) from the ‘Poor’ category (201 to 300) for the first time in the last week. The Capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 305 on Wednesday, up from 271 on Tuesday. Delhi had logged an AQI of 339 on February 4.

Similar trends prevailed in Noida, with the AQI climbing to 311 (Very Poor) on Wednesday from 261 (Poor) a day earlier. Gurgaon recorded an AQI of 297 in the ‘Poor’ category on Wednesday. According to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecasts, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Poor’ category over the coming days.

IMD said the wind direction on Wednesday was predominantly southwest, with clear skies and weak winds (up to 8 kmph). The absence of cold, northwesterly winds has reduced the incursion of cooler air, while a feeble western disturbance in the Himalayan region has limited night time cooling.

No major cold day or cold wave spell was reported during the first week of February due to continued Western Disturbance activity across north and central India, the IMD said.

Cold wave and dense fog conditions are unlikely over any part of the country in the coming days (February 13-19). In Delhi, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal over the next seven days. Two fresh Western Disturbances are expected in quick succession from February 13 to 16, which may bring partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies and lead to an increase in night temperatures.

Live Blog
