At 13.2°C, Delhi sees warmer nights early; AQI slips back to ‘Very Poor’ category

Delhi is experiencing warmer nights earlier than usual this February, with Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 13.2°C on Wednesday—three notch notches above the season’s normal of 10.2°C. This marks one of the earliest such mid-month spikes in temperature in at least the past two years.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that in both 2024 and 2025, the minimum temperature did not cross the 13°C mark during the first 11 days of February.

The rise in night time temperature aligns with the IMD’s broader forecast for a warmer February, with above-normal day and night temperatures and fewer cold wave days than usual.