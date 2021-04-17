Delhi: Night pass valid during weekend curfew; metro to curtail services

Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border road during the night curfew, in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

Passes for Delhi’s night curfew will also be valid during the weekend curfew, the Delhi government said Friday.

The government had ordered a weekend curfew Thursday keeping in mind the rising cases in the city. Along with a weekend curfew, measures such as closure of shopping malls, auditoriums, gyms, spas, bars and dine-in services at restaurants have also been undertaken.

While government officials, healthcare workers and media persons are allowed to travel during the curfew if they have a valid I-Card, those engaged in other essential services such as those working in shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps have to get an e-pass through the Deli government or Delhi Police website.

Those who want to get vaccinated can also seek an e-pass to travel.

The Delhi Metro trains, meanwhile, will run at a reduced frequency over the weekend. Only those engaged in essential services, or those who have e-passes will be able to take public transport.

“In view of the curfew imposed by the government for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021,” DMRC said in a statement.

The two sections of Noida/Vaishali and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok, where there is a bifurcation of the network, the wait time between two trains will be 30 minutes.