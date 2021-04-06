Delhi night curfew: Who all are exempted? Here’s the full list

A commuter being stopped by a policeman in East Delhi for not wearing a mask. (PTI)

The Delhi government Monday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

However, people travelling to and from airports, railway stations and interstate bus terminals, those heading out for vaccination at night, delivery personnel and those working in shops and grocery stores that sell food and medicines have been exempted from the curfew rules.

Exceptions have also been made for healthcare staff and government officials.

According to the order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the exemption will be provided on production of tickets, identity cards and e-passes. E-passes can be obtained by applying on the Delhi government website: http://www.delhi.gov.in.

DDMA has also made it clear that services and transportation of goods will not be impacted by the curfew. “All enforcement authorities to note that these restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods and services,” the order read.

List of those exempted from the curfew:

1. Government officials, employees of corporations involved in emergency services, healthcare staff, police personnel, civic and municipal staff, fire services personnel, and private medical practitioners will be allowed to travel on production of identity cards

2. Pregnant women and patients who are seeking medical services

3. People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals on production on valid tickets

4. Those working in offices of diplomats and people holding constitutional posts on production of identity cards

5. People transporting essential or non-essential goods will be allowed to travel without passes

List of those who will need e-passes:

1. People working in shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment

2. People going to get Covid-19 vaccines at night as the Delhi government has started a 24×7 inoculation drive at all its hospitals

3. Employees of private security services, banks, insurance companies and ATMs, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services

4. Delivery personnel of essential goods, including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipments and e-commerce websites

5. Staff at petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, and cold storage and warehousing services

6. Those working at manufacturing units of essential commodities and production units or services which require continuous processing