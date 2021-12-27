Govt officials, health workers, media personnel exempted from Delhi night curfew

All the government officials engaged in emergency services, health workers, advocates, judges, media persons are exempted and will be allowed to travel during the night curfew which begins today, said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Witnessing the increasing number of omicron and covid 19 cases, the Delhi Government announced a night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am starting Monday.

DDMA in its order said, all government officials health professionals, transport officials, and others engaged in emergency work and essential service are exempted and will be allowed to travel during the curfew period with valid proof of ID card and document.

Judges and all Judicial Officers/ Officials o advocates are exempted after production of a valid ID card if operations of courts/ tribunals or commissions are continued. Print and electronic media persons will also be allowed after showing an ID card.

Besides, people are allowed to go to neighborhood shops on foot to purchase essential items such as food, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk products, medicine.

Further, pregnant women and patients will be allowed to travel during the curfew period for getting medical and health services. Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/SBTs allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets said DDMA.

DDMA further said there will no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential/ non-essential goods. No separate permission/ e-pass will be required for such movements.

However, commercial and private establishments engaged in essential activities will have to provide valid ID and proof of document for interstate movement.

DDMA has also directed all the District authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance with the order and adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit.

Strict action will be taken if any person is found violating the DDMA guidelines and night curfew under section 188 of IPC and other provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, applicable laws.

Delhi on Sunday reported 290 new Covid-19 cases. On Saturday, the neighbouring states of UP and Haryana imposed night curfews between 11 pm and 5 am.