Delhi night clubs, hotels raided by Excise Department

The Delhi government’s Excise Department caught restaurants allegedly violating rules in Nehru Place in the early hours of Saturday. Police said raids were conducted at the Mnky Houz and Roar— two popular nightclubs at the Eros Hotel.

“We found a restaurant was selling liquor without appropriate clearances and liquor bottles were found without barcodes. The restaurants also violated the law by illegally promoting liquor brands,” said Alok Kumar, ACP (Excise).

The General Manager of Mnky Houz was also apprehended, as the restaurant allegedly sold vintage liquor, for which it didn’t pay the requisite duty charges. Police said another raid was conducted at a restaurant at IGI airport owned by the JW Marriott. “The restaurant illegally acquired more seating space than permissible limit, and ran two liquor counters without informing authorities,” said Kumar.

A hotel named Banyan Farm in Chhattarpur was also raided, after it was found that pool parties were allegedly being organised without clearance.