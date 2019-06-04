Delhi: Night club excise licence suspended for ‘violations’

The Delhi Excise department has suspended the excise licence of a night club, which was functioning out of a prominent five-star hotel in the Lutyens’ zone, for alleged violations that include serving liquor to underage customers.

Advertising

Sources in the government said that based on inputs, on May 26, a joint team of the excise department and police had raided the nightclub Privee in Shangri-La’s Eros and found the alleged violations.

“The licence was taken for Privee. Later, the licence name was changed to Privee Novel Exo. While that is a common violation, they went on to operate three nightclubs against the same licence,” a senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said.

The official said there were inputs that minors were also frequenting the nightclubs. “During the raid, the statements of a few minors were recorded,” the official said. “Penalties are likely to be imposed. Police also found illegal hookah parlours inside the club,” an official added.

Responding to the government’s action, the hotel in a statement said: “We are deeply concerned that Privee Pub, which is adjacent to Shangri-La’s-Eros Hotel, had breached the law by serving alcohol to underaged patrons on May 26. Shangri-La’s-Eros Hotel is not involved in any of the pub’s operations. We strongly condemn such actions and will raise the matter with all relevant parties to ensure stricter control… to prevent a recurrence.”

With PTI inputs