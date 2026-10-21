Night-time cleaning, deploy extra staff: Delhi CM directs MCD before festive season

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As the festive season approaches, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to introduce night-time cleaning in residential colonies, key markets and deploy extra staff to ensure that public spaces remain clean.
Directing civic agencies to intensify cleanliness drives across Delhi ahead of the festivals, Gupta warned that negligence in maintaining sanitation would not be tolerated.
Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Gupta asked the concerned departments and agencies to immediately remove garbage dumps, streamline waste collection and ensure regular cleaning across the Capital.
The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Mayor Parvesh Wahi, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials of the concerned departments.
Gupta also directed the mayor and municipal commissioner to accelerate the cleanliness drive and immediately deploy additional staff in areas where manpower was inadequate. She also asked the civic body to hire additional workers, if required, for night-time cleaning operations.
She said complaints had been received from several areas about heaps of garbage and delays in collection, with the impact of ongoing cleanliness efforts not being adequately visible on the ground.
Further, the CM said cleaning residential colonies and major markets at night would help maintain sanitation during the day, when public movement is higher. She stressed that comprehensive improvements in the cleanliness system should be visible before the festivals.
Emphasising the need for better coordination, she said timely garbage collection after sweeping was equally important, as delays often resulted in waste accumulating again. Officials were also directed by the CM to ensure the immediate removal of garbage, construction debris and other waste from roads, intersections, flyovers, markets, residential areas and other public places.
Further, Gupta instructed senior officials to personally inspect cleanliness arrangements in their respective areas and address shortcomings without delay. She said holding meetings and preparing reports alone would not improve the situation, and officials must visit the ground to ensure that directions were being implemented. She also called for greater use of technology to strengthen monitoring and make the results of cleanliness drives visible.
Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also directed civic officials to use new technology to improve sanitation and eliminate garbage dumps across the city.
Sood said festivals were occasions of happiness, enthusiasm and social harmony, when residents expected their homes, neighbourhoods, markets and the city to look clean and presentable. He added that a visible improvement in cleanliness should be ensured in every part of Delhi during the festive period, and negligence at any level would not be accepted.