Night-time cleaning, deploy extra staff: Delhi CM directs MCD before festive season

As the festive season approaches, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to introduce night-time cleaning in residential colonies, key markets and deploy extra staff to ensure that public spaces remain clean.

Directing civic agencies to intensify cleanliness drives across Delhi ahead of the festivals, Gupta warned that negligence in maintaining sanitation would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Gupta asked the concerned departments and agencies to immediately remove garbage dumps, streamline waste collection and ensure regular cleaning across the Capital.

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The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Mayor Parvesh Wahi, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials of the concerned departments.