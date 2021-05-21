Delhi: Nigerian national held for cheating Covid patients’ kin over Remdesivir

Police said the accused was also involved in cheating over a hundred people by pretending to send them gifts.

The Delhi police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly cheating families of Covid-19 patients under the pretext of selling them Remdesivir injections.

The accused, 41-year-old Chibuiken P Daniel, allegedly put out his contact details on Facebook and other social media sites as a vendor of Remdesivir. The police said when people called or messaged him, he promised to deliver the injections and asked for an advance payment. However, after receiving the amount, he stopped communicating with the victims.

The police arrested Daniel from his house and recovered Rs 50,500 in cash along with two laptops, 33 mobile phones and several SIM cards and ATM cards that were used in the offence.

Police said the accused was also involved in cheating over a hundred people by pretending to send them gifts and taking money from them as customs clearance fee at the airport.

On Wednesday, a man named Mosin Khan approached the police at Mohan Garden police station and said he was cheated of Rs 10,000 by the accused.

“Khan urgently needed three Remdesivir injections for his relative. He failed to get it from the hospital and nearby pharmacies. He then found a mobile number on social media and contacted the vendor. Mosin was asked to pay Rs 25,000 for each vial and make an advance payment of Rs 10,000. After he made the payment, the vendor blocked Khan’s number,” said a senior police officer.

A case was registered under sections of cheating. The Dwarka cyber cell team analysed the transaction details and call detail records of the mobile number given by Khan.

On Wednesday, the police, with the help of informers, traced Daniel’s location and apprehended him from Khanpur in South Delhi. The accused confessed to his crimes during the interrogation and told the police he was active on Facebook and cheated people there in the name of gift parcels.

Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP (Dwarka) said the team found the accused had cheated over a hundred people with the same modus operandi.

“We have found that the accused is involved in cases all over India and our team is further investigating the matter to link more cases and find other victims,” said DCP Meena.