Delhi: Nigerian held in Rs 1.5-crore online scam

The Cyber Crime unit of Delhi Police arrested a Nigerian national from Greater Noida for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.5 crore. Police said they recovered a fake visa and fake IDs from the accused, Gilbert Pedro (39).

According to police, Pedro allegedly started the ‘Folinic B12 oil scam’ which used social media websites to target people. Officers said Pedro allegedly created separate websites for two fake organisations, Mahavir Herbals and Animal Welfare Zoological (AWZ) Ltd. While the former was portrayed as the web portal of an Assam-based company selling herbal oils and other products, the latter was shown as a welfare group from Ghana.

“He then posed as the PRO of AWZ. His role was of that of a mediator, to convince people to buy the oil at a cheaper rate and sell it to his organisation for a profit,” a police statement said.

The complainant in the case said that Pedro duped him of Rs 25 lakh. Another man from Tamil Nadu was duped of Rs 1.25 crore in a similar fashion, said police.