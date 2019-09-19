Delhi: NGT says petition against odd-even ‘not maintainable’

Questioning its maintainability, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed the petition against Delhi government’s decision to implement the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme between November 4 and 15.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned the maintainability of the plea and “dismissed it as withdrawn”.

“Under which law of the land is this plea maintainable,” the bench said.

The petition, drawn and filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, said that an assessment done by the Central Pollution Control Board had found that the ambient air quality in the capital during the implementation of 2016 odd-even scheme had deteriorated.

“Country’s top environment pollution control boards like the CPCB (and) Delhi Pollution Control Committee have unequivocally stated that odd-even policy failed to curb the air pollution menace,” the petition said.

“Stand of Delhi government to implement the odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC,” it added.

Launching the plan, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said, “Studies show 10% to 13% reduction in pollution because of (odd-even) scheme, which is only an emergency measure, but the smog from stubble burning creates such an emergency.”

The petition had also sought constitution of a committee comprising senior scientists to check the veracity of the studies.