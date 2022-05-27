scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at 2 Delhi hospitals, no casualty reported

Delhi News Live Updates, Delhi weather updates: Vinai Kumar Saxena said he will work as the city’s ‘local guardian’ rather than as the ‘Lieutenant Governor’

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2022 9:34:30 am
Four fire tenders were rushed to Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar after a fire was reported. (Representative Image)

Delhi News Live Updates: In separate incidents Friday morning, fires broke out at the Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the east. However, no casualties were reported, according to PTI. Fire fighters were rushed to both the spots and the blazes were brought under control, officials said.

Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh “with immediate effect”. A Home Ministry order also transferred his wife and IAS officer, Rinku Dugga, to Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, at Vinai Kumar Saxena’s swearing-in ceremony as Delhi’s L-G, former minister Harsh Vardhan, too, came into the limelight as he walked out of the ceremony after he was allegedly made to wait and asked to switch seats. Post the ceremony, Saxena said he will work as the city’s ‘local guardian’ rather than as the ‘Lieutenant Governor’ and will be seen more on streets working with locals and less at his office.

Delhi news: Sports facilities to remain open till 10 pm, CM Arvind Kejriwal orders; Vinai Kumar Saxena sworn-in as Delhi L-G; Follow latest updates here

09:13 (IST)27 May 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s ‘biggest drone festival’ in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday will inaugurate the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, touted as the country’s “biggest drone festival” at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi. 

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi is set to interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

09:08 (IST)27 May 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR!

BJP leaders campaign in Rajinder Nagar. (Express)

Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP to focus on outreach, AAP on public support

A day after it was announced that the Rajinder Nagar bypoll will be held on June 23, the area has become the epicentre of Delhi’s politics. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is now a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

For the BJP, the Vidhan Sabha constituency will be the focus of its outreach programme from June 1-14 that will seek feedback on the party’s eight years of governance at the Centre. The AAP also plans to hold outreach initiatives and hopes public support will propel it to victory. The Delhi Congress, meanwhile, plans to take on both the BJP and AAP on the bulldozer issue.

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said the focus of the outreach programme will be on water scarcity in the area, and the success of the Centre’s schemes.

Ambedkar University sees nine-fold increase in applications from last year, V-C says CUET increased visibility

Under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) umbrella, Ambedkar University has drawn more than nine times the number of applications it had received last year, university authorities report.

AUD is one of 12 state government-run universities which have opted to conduct their undergraduate admissions through the CUET this year, along with 44 central universities, 11 deemed and 19 private universities.

University officials have stated that they have received 3,03,413 registrations for which payments have been made on the National Testing Agency portal. This is a massive jump from the registrations that it had received last year when applicants had to apply individually on the university’s website — approximately 32,000 paid registrations in 2021-2022.

