Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at 2 Delhi hospitals, no casualty reported

Delhi News Live Updates: In separate incidents Friday morning, fires broke out at the Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi and at Makkar Multispeciality Hospital in the east. However, no casualties were reported, according to PTI. Fire fighters were rushed to both the spots and the blazes were brought under control, officials said.
Hours after The Indian Express reported that athletes training at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium were being asked to leave early so that Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar can walk his dog on the tracks, the IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh “with immediate effect”. A Home Ministry order also transferred his wife and IAS officer, Rinku Dugga, to Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, at Vinai Kumar Saxena’s swearing-in ceremony as Delhi’s L-G, former minister Harsh Vardhan, too, came into the limelight as he walked out of the ceremony after he was allegedly made to wait and asked to switch seats. Post the ceremony, Saxena said he will work as the city’s ‘local guardian’ rather than as the ‘Lieutenant Governor’ and will be seen more on streets working with locals and less at his office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday will inaugurate the Bharat Drone Mahotsav, touted as the country’s “biggest drone festival” at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi is set to interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR!