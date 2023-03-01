Delhi News Live Updates: BJP to protest today seeking resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal; national capital to witness moderate rains

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain
“Practical” considerations are the reason for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain’s resignations, the Aam Aadmi Party said, explaining the surprise development on Tuesday. While the party said two new ministers would be appointed to the cabinet in “due course”, it has for now proposed to divide the 18 departments that Sisodia held among ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. The proposal has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor, as per rules.
While Gahlot will hold finance, PWD, home, power, planning, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water portfolios, Anand will be Delhi’s new education, health, vigilance, industries, services, tourism, art and culture, land and building, labour and employment minister. Gahlot will continue to hold charge of revenue, transport and law and justice and of any other department that has not been allotted to anyone — effectively making him the number 2 in the government. Anand will also head the social welfare and welfare of SC/ST departments.
The affidavit states that beyond the 675 JJ clusters, DUSIB is not providing any kind of service to any JJ cluster.
In its response to a plea filed by residents of a slum colony apprehending removal by the DDA during its demolition action in Mehrauli, the authority told the Delhi High Court that the colony is not a slum cluster as per google earth images and was removed in 2012.
In its reply, DDA has said that Gosiya colony is “not a slum cluster” relying on images taken from Google Earth in 2006, 2008 and 2010. The reply states that the “entire area was green” and later “around 212 erection of jhuggis commenced”. DDA’s reply states that in December 2012 it removed all jhuggis reclaiming 58 bighas however google image from March 2022 shows “encroachment in the same area”. The DDA has further relied on orders passed by division bench order of the High Court in another matter where respondent authorities including the DDA were directed to secure, protect and preserve the area falling under the ‘Mehrauli Archaeological Park’ by removing encroachments.
The mural, on the wall at gate 1 of the Metro station, represents public activities a woman can indulge in, both during the day and night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
From a chartered accountant, teacher to an electrical engineer, 12 women from across the country have come together in the capital to paint a wall at Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station on the role the city’s lifeline plays in women’s safety. The theme is ‘City of Women’.
Vedica Foundation, a Delhi-based non-profit organisation focusing on the well-being of women in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, helms the project to promote women’s inclusivity ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8. The foundation has hired an all-woman design team called Nori Narrative and an art page on Instagram ‘Chronicle of Colours’ for the project.
Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person, accused of beating up a 36-year-old private cleaner, working at Janpath in the NDMC area, in the national capital.
"On February 25, a PCR call was received at Kamla Market Police Station that a middle-aged man was seriously injured. On reaching the spot we found that Parvesh Bajaj (36) a resident of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, was allegedly beaten up by a man," police said.
A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was immediately registered at the Kamla Market Police Station before the investigation. After examining several CCTV footage, the accused was identified and efforts to nab him were launched, police said.
On February 26, he was located by a Head Constable, who was patrolling and was nabbed. The arrested person is identified as Lallu Sharma (30), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. "On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crime and further disclosed that Parvesh Bajaj was abusing him," police added. (ANI)
Posing as electricians, a group of unknown assailants robbed around Rs 5 lakh, including jewellery, from the house of a 45-year-old woman in Rohini’s Aman Vihar on Monday after threatening her and her daughter, officers said.
DCP(Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said they received a PCR at Aman Vihar police station regarding a robbery inside a house. After a police team reached the spot, they found the complainant, who stated that around 6.10 pm, some unknown persons posing as electricians came to her house as electric work was ongoing inside her house over the last two days. Read more
Light to moderate intensity rains and gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 Km/h are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak (Haryana), Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, and Bulandshahar (UP) on Wednesday.
