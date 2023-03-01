Delhi News Live Updates: BJP to protest today seeking resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal; national capital to witness moderate rains

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain

“Practical” considerations are the reason for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain’s resignations, the Aam Aadmi Party said, explaining the surprise development on Tuesday. While the party said two new ministers would be appointed to the cabinet in “due course”, it has for now proposed to divide the 18 departments that Sisodia held among ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. The proposal has been sent to the Lieutenant-Governor, as per rules.

While Gahlot will hold finance, PWD, home, power, planning, urban development, irrigation and flood control and water portfolios, Anand will be Delhi’s new education, health, vigilance, industries, services, tourism, art and culture, land and building, labour and employment minister. Gahlot will continue to hold charge of revenue, transport and law and justice and of any other department that has not been allotted to anyone — effectively making him the number 2 in the government. Anand will also head the social welfare and welfare of SC/ST departments.

The affidavit states that beyond the 675 JJ clusters, DUSIB is not providing any kind of service to any JJ cluster.

In its response to a plea filed by residents of a slum colony apprehending removal by the DDA during its demolition action in Mehrauli, the authority told the Delhi High Court that the colony is not a slum cluster as per google earth images and was removed in 2012.

In its reply, DDA has said that Gosiya colony is “not a slum cluster” relying on images taken from Google Earth in 2006, 2008 and 2010. The reply states that the “entire area was green” and later “around 212 erection of jhuggis commenced”. DDA’s reply states that in December 2012 it removed all jhuggis reclaiming 58 bighas however google image from March 2022 shows “encroachment in the same area”. The DDA has further relied on orders passed by division bench order of the High Court in another matter where respondent authorities including the DDA were directed to secure, protect and preserve the area falling under the ‘Mehrauli Archaeological Park’ by removing encroachments.

The mural, on the wall at gate 1 of the Metro station, represents public activities a woman can indulge in, both during the day and night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

From a chartered accountant, teacher to an electrical engineer, 12 women from across the country have come together in the capital to paint a wall at Dwarka Sector-14 Metro station on the role the city’s lifeline plays in women’s safety. The theme is ‘City of Women’.

Vedica Foundation, a Delhi-based non-profit organisation focusing on the well-being of women in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, helms the project to promote women’s inclusivity ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8. The foundation has hired an all-woman design team called Nori Narrative and an art page on Instagram ‘Chronicle of Colours’ for the project.