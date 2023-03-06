scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Manish Sisodia News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends today, to be produced before court

Delhi News Today Live Updates, March 06, 2023: PM Modi misusing central agencies to break opposition parties, form BJP govts in states, claims Kejriwal; CM to inaugurate Ashram flyover extension today.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | March 6, 2023 11:09 IST
Delhi News Live: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be produced before a city court today afternoon.Manish Sisodia News Today Live: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being taken to CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, February 27, 2023. (PTI)

Manish Sisodia News Today, Delhi Live Updates: Following the expiry of his CBI custody, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be produced before a city court today afternoon. On Saturday, the Delhi court had extended his custody till March 6 as per requested by the central agency. During the hearing, the former minister alleged that he was being subjected to several hours of CBI questioning and dubbed it as mental harassment.

Meanwhile, the AAP Sunday alleged that the CBI is “mentally torturing and harassing” Sisodia to accept the allegations made against him in the liquor policy case. AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged: “The CBI does not have any documentary evidence to prove Sisodia has embezzled even a rupee. Because of lack of evidence, their whole game is to get him to admit to baseless allegations through torture and to sign a false confession one way or another.”.

In other news, the Ashram flyover will finally open for commuters on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the extension to the DND flyway. With the opening of this six-lane flyover, commuting between Delhi and Noida will be seamless and signal-free. While the PWD said the 1.4-km extension of the existing Ashram flyover is set to open at 12 pm, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory and said the Ashram flyover will reopen for commuters from 5 pm.

Live Blog

Manish Sisodia News Today, Delhi Live Updates: CM Kejriwal to inaugurate Ashram flyover extension today; Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17. Keep scrolling down to read the latest updates from the national capital.

11:09 (IST)06 Mar 2023
BJP to burn ‘Holika’ of AAP government’s ‘scams and corruption’ across Delhi

In line with its strategy of denting the AAP’s public perception in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hit the streets to burn effigies of the ruling party’s ‘scams and corruption’ being likened to the traditional Holika, considered an embodiment of evil, across the city Monday.

Aimed at keeping up the pressure on the AAP following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam by CBI, the “AAP’s Holika” will be burnt across the 70 Assembly segments in Delhi. Read more

10:36 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Cheating case accused jumps off third floor of police station, dies

A 45-year-old man accused of cheating a policeman died allegedly after he jumped off the third floor of a police station in Delhi on Sunday, police said. The man, identified as Anand Verma, was called to the Kamla Market police station by the complainant, Head Constable Ajeet Singh. He has been suspended and further departmental action is being taken against him, a senior police officer said. According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday.

"...police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm. He was requested not to jump but he didn't pay heed to anyone and jumped to the ground," said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). He was rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital in a PCR van. However, he succumbed to the injuries and was declared dead at 4.15 pm, he said.

"There was a complaint against him for cheating HC Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job. Singh, who is posted in Kamla Market, had filed the complaint. He brought Verma to the police station for enquiry. As per Singh, Verma was released after initial questioning as he had promised to return the money. However, Verma ran towards the third floor and jumped,” the DCP said.

"Singh has been suspended and subsequent departmental action will be taken against him. Information has been sent to concerned authorities," the senior officer said. Verma was a resident of Uttam Nagar. (PTI)

10:36 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Man wanted in over 50 criminal cases held in central Delhi

Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in over 50 criminal cases, officials said on Sunday. The man was wanted in cases like car theft and looting popular showrooms in the city along with his gang members, they said.

A stolen car, nine two-wheelers and branded clothes worth about Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused's possession, police said. He has been identified as Deepak Babbar, a resident of Rohini, they said. All the 53 cases against him and his gang are of burglary, theft and robbery in stores, police said.

In the last eight months, the gang has targeted multiple showrooms in central Delhi, Dwarka and west Delhi, they added. According to the police, on the night of February 29, Babbar, along with his gang members, broke into a showroom in Patel Nagar and decamped with 150 items of clothing and Lenovo tablets. (PTI)

10:32 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Justice Amit Sharma sworn in as permanent judge of Delhi High Court

Justice Amit Sharma was sworn in as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court Monday. The central government had notified Justice Sharma's appointment as a permanent judge on March 3. He had taken oath as an additional judge of the HC in June 2022.

The Supreme Court Collegium on February 15 recommended Justice Sharma’s name as a permanent judge of the High Court. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma today.

10:08 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Traffic advisory issued in view of Ashram Flyover reopening

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday following the inauguration of an extension. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Ashram flyover extension on Monday.

In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience. It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres. (PTI)

10:04 (IST)06 Mar 2023
In Pics | Congress puts up posters against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain
09:51 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held after exchange of fire with Delhi Police

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in more than 25 heinous cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Officers said Monday the notorious gangster has been identified as Neeraj alias Katiya and that he was arrested after an exchange of fire from the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Sunday. Read more

09:50 (IST)06 Mar 2023
CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate extended Ashram Flyover today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the extended Ashram Flyover today at noon. The flyover, which earlier ended before the DND flyway, has been extended by 1.5 kilometres and will connect to the Flyway seamlessly now.

More from Cities
2 PIs, 4 assistant drill instructors suspended over ‘fake SI’ case in Guj...
2 PIs, 4 assistant drill instructors suspended over ‘fake SI’ case in Guj...
Book on 65 Gandhian women launched
Book on 65 Gandhian women launched
Slide in onion prices: Upset farmer activists try to throw onions on Fadn...
Slide in onion prices: Upset farmer activists try to throw onions on Fadn...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over cases of corruptio...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi over cases of corruptio...
Twitter spat between Telangana Governor, Minister on medical colleges
Twitter spat between Telangana Governor, Minister on medical colleges
More from Cities >>
09:42 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Following the expiry of his CBI custody, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be produced before a city court today afternoon. On Saturday, the Delhi court had extended his custody till Monday as per requested by the central agency. During the hearing, the former minister alleged that he was being subjected to several hours of CBI questioning and dubbed it as mental harassment.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it.

Shut for two months, Ashram flyover opens today

The Ashram flyover will finally open for commuters on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the extension to the DND flyway. With the opening of this six-lane flyover, commuting between Delhi and Noida will be seamless and signal free.

All arrangements for the inauguration like tents and decorations have been made, said officials. “We have got the approval and the date for the inauguration from the CM Office. Some finishing work is left, which will be completed by next week. The flyover will be inaugurated by the CM at 12 pm. All six lanes will be operational for traffic movement,” said a senior PWD official.

Nicholson Cemetery, formerly known as the Old Delhi Military Cemetery, is the capital’s oldest Christian burial site.

At Kashmere Gate, cemetery with roots in the 1857 mutiny

Nestled amidst patches of dry grass and bare trees are several graves of colonial-era soldiers and civilians, some dating back to the 1800s. Foremost among these is that of British soldier and administrator Brigadier-General John Nicholson — also among the first to be buried here.

Named after the brigadier, who played a pivotal role in containing the Revolt of 1857, the Nicholson Cemetery, formerly known as the Old Delhi Military Cemetery, is the capital’s oldest Christian burial site established in 1857 at Kashmere Gate.

Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour.

Delhi L-G hosts diplomats from G20 countries at biodiversity park

In a bid to showcase Delhi’s natural heritage to world leaders who are in the national capital for various G-20 events, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday hosted envoys/diplomats at Asita East, a biodiversity park on the Yamuna floodplains.

According to L-G House officials, the event was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park early in the morning and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour, spotting over 30 species of birds.

The Deer Park enclosure in Hauz Khas, Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Too many deer at Delhi’s Deer Park, some may be moved to leopard territory

Delhi’s Forest Department wants to move the deer from the Deer Park in Hauz Khas to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary — which is currently home to at least eight leopards — The Indian Express has learnt. The Chief Wildlife Warden wrote to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in February seeking approval for the move.

According to a senior forest department official, the department intends to move between 300 and 400 deer to the wildlife sanctuary to promote ecotourism and curb the possibility of inbreeding depression at the Deer Park.

These sprinkler trucks will be GPS enabled and will throw water at a distance not less than 50 m horizontally.

Here’s how PWD plans to curb dust on Delhi roads this summer

In a bid to control dust pollution on its roads and at construction sites, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire anti-smog guns and about 90 water sprinklers mounted on mini-trucks.

“This is being done as part of measures to curb air pollution. The main objective is to control dust pollution caused mostly by construction and maintenance work and emissions from vehicles. Currently, the pollution level is under control but construction work, including on some big projects like Metro, rapid rail, routine road maintenance and strengthening work, is underway,” said an official.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 09:39 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close