Manish Sisodia News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends today, to be produced before court

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it.
The Ashram flyover will finally open for commuters on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the extension to the DND flyway. With the opening of this six-lane flyover, commuting between Delhi and Noida will be seamless and signal free.
All arrangements for the inauguration like tents and decorations have been made, said officials. “We have got the approval and the date for the inauguration from the CM Office. Some finishing work is left, which will be completed by next week. The flyover will be inaugurated by the CM at 12 pm. All six lanes will be operational for traffic movement,” said a senior PWD official.
Nicholson Cemetery, formerly known as the Old Delhi Military Cemetery, is the capital’s oldest Christian burial site.
Nestled amidst patches of dry grass and bare trees are several graves of colonial-era soldiers and civilians, some dating back to the 1800s. Foremost among these is that of British soldier and administrator Brigadier-General John Nicholson — also among the first to be buried here.
Named after the brigadier, who played a pivotal role in containing the Revolt of 1857, the Nicholson Cemetery, formerly known as the Old Delhi Military Cemetery, is the capital’s oldest Christian burial site established in 1857 at Kashmere Gate.
Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour.
In a bid to showcase Delhi’s natural heritage to world leaders who are in the national capital for various G-20 events, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday hosted envoys/diplomats at Asita East, a biodiversity park on the Yamuna floodplains.
According to L-G House officials, the event was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park early in the morning and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour, spotting over 30 species of birds.
The Deer Park enclosure in Hauz Khas, Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Delhi’s Forest Department wants to move the deer from the Deer Park in Hauz Khas to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary — which is currently home to at least eight leopards — The Indian Express has learnt. The Chief Wildlife Warden wrote to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in February seeking approval for the move.
According to a senior forest department official, the department intends to move between 300 and 400 deer to the wildlife sanctuary to promote ecotourism and curb the possibility of inbreeding depression at the Deer Park.
These sprinkler trucks will be GPS enabled and will throw water at a distance not less than 50 m horizontally.
In a bid to control dust pollution on its roads and at construction sites, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire anti-smog guns and about 90 water sprinklers mounted on mini-trucks.
“This is being done as part of measures to curb air pollution. The main objective is to control dust pollution caused mostly by construction and maintenance work and emissions from vehicles. Currently, the pollution level is under control but construction work, including on some big projects like Metro, rapid rail, routine road maintenance and strengthening work, is underway,” said an official.
In line with its strategy of denting the AAP’s public perception in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hit the streets to burn effigies of the ruling party’s ‘scams and corruption’ being likened to the traditional Holika, considered an embodiment of evil, across the city Monday.
Aimed at keeping up the pressure on the AAP following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam by CBI, the “AAP’s Holika” will be burnt across the 70 Assembly segments in Delhi. Read more
A 45-year-old man accused of cheating a policeman died allegedly after he jumped off the third floor of a police station in Delhi on Sunday, police said. The man, identified as Anand Verma, was called to the Kamla Market police station by the complainant, Head Constable Ajeet Singh. He has been suspended and further departmental action is being taken against him, a senior police officer said. According to the police, the incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday.
"...police personnel on the ground floor noticed his vulnerability and raised an alarm. He was requested not to jump but he didn't pay heed to anyone and jumped to the ground," said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). He was rushed to the Lok Nayak Hospital in a PCR van. However, he succumbed to the injuries and was declared dead at 4.15 pm, he said.
"There was a complaint against him for cheating HC Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job. Singh, who is posted in Kamla Market, had filed the complaint. He brought Verma to the police station for enquiry. As per Singh, Verma was released after initial questioning as he had promised to return the money. However, Verma ran towards the third floor and jumped,” the DCP said.
"Singh has been suspended and subsequent departmental action will be taken against him. Information has been sent to concerned authorities," the senior officer said. Verma was a resident of Uttam Nagar. (PTI)
Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in over 50 criminal cases, officials said on Sunday. The man was wanted in cases like car theft and looting popular showrooms in the city along with his gang members, they said.
A stolen car, nine two-wheelers and branded clothes worth about Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused's possession, police said. He has been identified as Deepak Babbar, a resident of Rohini, they said. All the 53 cases against him and his gang are of burglary, theft and robbery in stores, police said.
In the last eight months, the gang has targeted multiple showrooms in central Delhi, Dwarka and west Delhi, they added. According to the police, on the night of February 29, Babbar, along with his gang members, broke into a showroom in Patel Nagar and decamped with 150 items of clothing and Lenovo tablets. (PTI)
Justice Amit Sharma was sworn in as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court Monday. The central government had notified Justice Sharma's appointment as a permanent judge on March 3. He had taken oath as an additional judge of the HC in June 2022.
The Supreme Court Collegium on February 15 recommended Justice Sharma’s name as a permanent judge of the High Court. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma today.
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday following the inauguration of an extension. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Ashram flyover extension on Monday.
In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience. It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.
According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.
Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.
"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.
Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to public. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres. (PTI)
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in more than 25 heinous cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
Officers said Monday the notorious gangster has been identified as Neeraj alias Katiya and that he was arrested after an exchange of fire from the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Sunday. Read more
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the extended Ashram Flyover today at noon. The flyover, which earlier ended before the DND flyway, has been extended by 1.5 kilometres and will connect to the Flyway seamlessly now.
More from Cities
Welcome to our Live Blog. Following the expiry of his CBI custody, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be produced before a city court today afternoon. On Saturday, the Delhi court had extended his custody till Monday as per requested by the central agency. During the hearing, the former minister alleged that he was being subjected to several hours of CBI questioning and dubbed it as mental harassment.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the National Capital Region (NCR).