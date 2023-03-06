Manish Sisodia News Live Updates: Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends today, to be produced before court

The Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as Mathura Road and DND flyway connect to it.

The Ashram flyover will finally open for commuters on Monday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating the extension to the DND flyway. With the opening of this six-lane flyover, commuting between Delhi and Noida will be seamless and signal free.

All arrangements for the inauguration like tents and decorations have been made, said officials. “We have got the approval and the date for the inauguration from the CM Office. Some finishing work is left, which will be completed by next week. The flyover will be inaugurated by the CM at 12 pm. All six lanes will be operational for traffic movement,” said a senior PWD official.

Nestled amidst patches of dry grass and bare trees are several graves of colonial-era soldiers and civilians, some dating back to the 1800s. Foremost among these is that of British soldier and administrator Brigadier-General John Nicholson — also among the first to be buried here.

Named after the brigadier, who played a pivotal role in containing the Revolt of 1857, the Nicholson Cemetery, formerly known as the Old Delhi Military Cemetery, is the capital’s oldest Christian burial site established in 1857 at Kashmere Gate.

Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour.

In a bid to showcase Delhi’s natural heritage to world leaders who are in the national capital for various G-20 events, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday hosted envoys/diplomats at Asita East, a biodiversity park on the Yamuna floodplains.

According to L-G House officials, the event was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. Ambassadors and diplomats of 11 countries visited the park early in the morning and went on a nature trail and bird watching tour, spotting over 30 species of birds.

The Deer Park enclosure in Hauz Khas, Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi’s Forest Department wants to move the deer from the Deer Park in Hauz Khas to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary — which is currently home to at least eight leopards — The Indian Express has learnt. The Chief Wildlife Warden wrote to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in February seeking approval for the move.

According to a senior forest department official, the department intends to move between 300 and 400 deer to the wildlife sanctuary to promote ecotourism and curb the possibility of inbreeding depression at the Deer Park.

These sprinkler trucks will be GPS enabled and will throw water at a distance not less than 50 m horizontally.

In a bid to control dust pollution on its roads and at construction sites, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire anti-smog guns and about 90 water sprinklers mounted on mini-trucks.

“This is being done as part of measures to curb air pollution. The main objective is to control dust pollution caused mostly by construction and maintenance work and emissions from vehicles. Currently, the pollution level is under control but construction work, including on some big projects like Metro, rapid rail, routine road maintenance and strengthening work, is underway,” said an official.