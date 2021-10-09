DU admissions 2021: DU second cut off list to be released today

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man, who was in custody since June 22 last year, in a murder case connected to the Northeast Delhi riots. Mohd Bilal was arrested in connection with the death of Mudassir, who sustained a bullet injury on February 25, 2020, during an anti-CAA protest in Kabir Nagar.
Justice Mukta Gupta in the order noted that the prosecution case is based on three pieces of evidence — that Bilal was seen damaging CCTV cameras near the spot, the statement of a person who claimed to have witnessed the incident, and the statement of a constable who claimed to have identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
Police told the court that videos of various places were taken during the riots and Bilal was behind the wall where Mudassir was also standing, which was seen by the private witness from his house.
The court said it fails to understand that while videography was going on at the spot, why a video of only 35 seconds showing Muddasir being injured was captured and why not prior to that or thereafter.
Delhi Police personnel will now be given a day off to spend quality time with their family members on important occasions in their lives — including birthdays and wedding anniversaries. This came into immediate effect with an order dated October 7, after being approved by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. With the latest official order, around 80,000 police personnel, belonging to different departments irrespective of their ranks, will henceforth get a holiday to spend quality time with their families.
“It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their family on significant occasions — birthdays of police personnel, spouse and their children as well as on their marriage anniversary,” said the order undersigned by Mahesh Batra, DCP (Information Technology).
The family of Rajesh Kumar, an Indian Air Force (IAF) employee who was killed during a training sortie in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, was given compensation of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday.
Kumar, then 29, was employed in Non-Combatant Employment as a cook in the IAF in 2015. In June 2019, he was posted in Jorhat in
Assam and died while on an Operational Training Sortie (Air Maintenance) in Arunachal Pradesh.
He is survived by his wife, son, parents, and four siblings. While his brothers work as daily wagers, one of his two sisters was given a job as a Civil Defence Volunteer.
Clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 36 degree Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Saturday.
The Delhi government has verified 14,605 applications for a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for families of those who died of Covid. Of these, the amount has been disbursed to 13,005 people. Out of the people on the official list of those categorised as Covid deaths, families of 2,196 voluntarily backed out of the scheme, the government said Friday. Read the full report here.
Nearly all of Gautam Buddh Nagar’s eligible population has been given at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, officials said, while adding that the focus is now on vaccinating the remaining — about 12,000 beneficiaries in the 45+ age bracket.
Last week, the health department had started a special drive to administer the first dose to those in this age group. “We have obtained data on the number of people who are yet to be vaccinated in the 45+ age category. In the last few days, officials have been carrying out targeted vaccinations and nearly 12,000 people are left who need to be given at least one dose. Our target is to ensure that almost every person in the district has got at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. We will also make sure that they get the second dose in the coming months,” Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the district immunisation officer, said. Read the full report here.
The RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) Friday distanced itself from a comment made by a former president of the outfit regarding the Kerala State Board.
Rakesh Pandey, a Physics teacher at Kirori Mal College, had written in a Facebookpost: “A college had to admit 26 students in a course having 20 seats only because they all had 100 per cent marks from Kerala board. For last few years, Kerala board is implementing #Marksjihad.”
Protests were held on campus Friday with Left organisations Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), as well as National Students’ Union of India, condemning Pandey’s remarks. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led DU Students’ Union, meanwhile, burnt an effigy of the DU administration saying the inflated board marking was causing disparity in admissions. Read the full report here.
Police told the court that videos of various places were taken during the riots and Bilal was behind the wall where Mudassir was also standing, which was seen by the private witness from his house.
Protests were held on campus Friday with Left organisations Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), as well as National Students' Union of India, condemning Pandey's remarks. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led DU Students' Union, meanwhile, burnt an effigy of the DU administration saying the inflated board marking was causing disparity in admissions.
Fewer days of practice, socially distanced seats for the audience, and a new set of protocol for both audience and artists: A Ramlila of a different kind opened against the backdrop of an illuminated Red Fort earlier this week on Tuesday.
It was only after the recent Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines relaxed prohibition on social gatherings for the festive season that the producers, directors, and artistes knew that they would be performing in the Lal Qila like they used to before.
Two days after the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) demolished over 250 makeshift shops and hutments to reclaim 25-acres of encroached land at Banjara market, a popular destination in Delhi-NCR for affordable home decor and furniture, the shopkeepers and their families stare at an uncertain future.
The market, which has come up in the last few years, has been home to over 2,000 people — mostly from the Gadiya Lohars nomadic community originally hailing from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan — who stay in shanties spread over a 25-acre area in Sector 56.
More than 60 parents of primary and middle school children in Delhi have written to members of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), requesting that young students be permitted to visit at least once a week for educational and recreational activities until schools reopen for them.
The DDMA in a meeting on September 29 had decided that schools may be allowed to reopen for children in nursery to Class VIII only after the festive season, which is after November 4 when Diwali will be celebrated. They had been allowed to reopen for classes IX-XII from September 1.
A fire broke out at a fabric godown at Harkesh Nagar in Phase 2, Okhla. A call was received in this regard around 4 am Friday, said officials of the Delhi Fire Service, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has extended the date for physical verification of documents and online payment of fees for applicants who have secured admissions to undergraduate courses on the basis of the first cut-off list. As a result, the second cut-off has been delayed by three days and will now be released on October 11.
The Greater Noida authority's scheme to channel water from the Ganga for daily use in villages in the area has entered its final phase with water from the river reaching the primary treatment plant. According to officials, the Rs 800-crore project was sanctioned in 2005 so that those in Greater Noida villages wouldn't have to use hard water for their day-to-day needs.
Delhi Police have arrested two people for possession and transportation of 421 kg of illegal firecrackers on October 6.
At 3.20 am, the patrolling staff of Sadar Bazaar police station stopped Motia Khan's tempo that was going from Jhandewalan Mandir towards Ram Kumar Marg. While checking, the firecrackers were found by the cops.
After being shut for 18 months, operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 will resume from October 31, said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).
The first aircraft scheduled from Terminal 1 will be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 1:05 am. The terminal will resume with its pre-Covid operators — Indigo and SpiceJet.
Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh was Thursday given a farewell at Delhi Technology University (DTU) from where he has been as relieved as V-C to assume his new role. He will be joining as the DU V-C on Friday.
In his speech, Singh thanked many people included current and former L-Gs Anil Baijal and Najeeb Jung, as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Conditions will be favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Delhi over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Thursday.
Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues show cause notice to L&T for violation of dust mitigation guidelines at construction site near Pragati Maidan. DPCC has deployed teams to monitor compliance with dust mitigation guidelines at construction sites as part of an 'anti-dust' campaign from Oct 7 to 29.
A 35-year-old engineer died while his 30-year-old brother sustained multiple injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle at Rajiv Chowk underpass Wednesday night. Police said the brothers were returning home after purchasing prayer items for Navratri festivities from Sadar Bazar.
A Delhi court will deliver it's verdict in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy documents tampering case shortly. Police have accused Sushil Ansal to have "deliberately concealed the information regarding criminal proceedings pending against applicant in any court of law for any criminal offence in the past' while applying for a passport.