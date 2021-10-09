DU admissions 2021: DU second cut off list to be released today

ABVP protest against the DU administration regarding the 100 % cut-off in admission, outside Arts Faculty, Delhi University, in New Delhi on Friday, October 08, 2021. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a man, who was in custody since June 22 last year, in a murder case connected to the Northeast Delhi riots. Mohd Bilal was arrested in connection with the death of Mudassir, who sustained a bullet injury on February 25, 2020, during an anti-CAA protest in Kabir Nagar.

Justice Mukta Gupta in the order noted that the prosecution case is based on three pieces of evidence — that Bilal was seen damaging CCTV cameras near the spot, the statement of a person who claimed to have witnessed the incident, and the statement of a constable who claimed to have identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

Police told the court that videos of various places were taken during the riots and Bilal was behind the wall where Mudassir was also standing, which was seen by the private witness from his house.

The court said it fails to understand that while videography was going on at the spot, why a video of only 35 seconds showing Muddasir being injured was captured and why not prior to that or thereafter.

Delhi Police personnel will now be given a day off to spend quality time with their family members on important occasions in their lives — including birthdays and wedding anniversaries. This came into immediate effect with an order dated October 7, after being approved by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. With the latest official order, around 80,000 police personnel, belonging to different departments irrespective of their ranks, will henceforth get a holiday to spend quality time with their families.

“It has been observed that on several occasions, police personnel are unable to spend time with their family on significant occasions — birthdays of police personnel, spouse and their children as well as on their marriage anniversary,” said the order undersigned by Mahesh Batra, DCP (Information Technology).

The family of Rajesh Kumar, an Indian Air Force (IAF) employee who was killed during a training sortie in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, was given compensation of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday.