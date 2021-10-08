Delhi News LIVE Updates: City sees 44 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; DU’s first admission cycle ends

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said it has removed the poster and complained to Delhi Police to register a FIR. (Express Photo)

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyen’s Delhi was vandalised Thursday and posters were put up on them, declaring the stretch as ‘Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg’. The Hindu Sena claimed it was behind the act.

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said it has removed the poster and complained to Delhi Police to register a FIR. DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said an FIR under relevant sections of the law is being registered.

A 35-year-old engineer died while his 30-year-old brother sustained multiple injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle at Rajiv Chowk underpass Wednesday night. Police said the brothers were returning home after purchasing prayer items for Navratri festivities from Sadar Bazar.

The victim, Shakti Singh, had returned from Abu Dhabi, where he worked as an engineer, on September 30 to be with his family, said police

The Delhi government Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the contractor for the Pragati Maidan underpass project, for violating dust control norms.

“During an inspection, we found lots of dust at the site. The green net installed to control dust pollution is torn. There is no water in the tank of its anti-smog gun. We have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.