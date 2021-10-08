scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 08, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Live now

Delhi News LIVE Updates: City sees 44 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; DU’s first admission cycle ends

Delhi news updates: There were zero deaths registered and the positivity rate stood at 0.07 percent. At present, there 383 active cases in the city.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 8, 2021 10:20:59 am
du admissions 2021, du cut off list, delhi newsThe Delhi University ended its first cycle of online admissions for undergraduate courses. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi news live today: In a slight increase, Delhi recorded 44 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the city government’s health data informed. There were zero deaths registered and the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. At present, there 383 active cases in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the protests seeking permission to hold Chhath Puja at public places will be intensified by taking out a ‘Rath Yatra’ from October 9 in Purvanchali-dominated pockets of the national capital. This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last week prohibited celebrations at public places, including riverbank and temples, in view of Covid-19 situation.

In other news, the Delhi University ended its first cycle of online admissions for undergraduate courses for roughly 70,000 seats against the first cut-off list. Atleast 41,211 candidates have successfully secured seats across colleges. The University added that it has not been favouring students of any board.

Click here for more

The Delhi High Court Thursday said there was no reason to continue the case on monitoring measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 as much care has already been taken by the Centre and state government.

Live Blog

Delhi news live updates: Capital records 44 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.07 percent; Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to carry out 'Rath Yatra' for permission to hold Chatth Puja at public places; currently, capital has 383 active cases

Akbar Road signboard vandalised in Delhi, Hindu Sena claims responsibility

akbar road, delhi news, delhi news today A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said it has removed the poster and complained to Delhi Police to register a FIR. (Express Photo)

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyen’s Delhi was vandalised Thursday and posters were put up on them, declaring the stretch as ‘Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg’. The Hindu Sena claimed it was behind the act.

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said it has removed the poster and complained to Delhi Police to register a FIR. DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said an FIR under relevant sections of the law is being registered.

Delhi: Engineer killed in hit-and-run at Rajiv Chowk underpass

A 35-year-old engineer died while his 30-year-old brother sustained multiple injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle at Rajiv Chowk underpass Wednesday night. Police said the brothers were returning home after purchasing prayer items for Navratri festivities from Sadar Bazar.

The victim, Shakti Singh, had returned from Abu Dhabi, where he worked as an engineer, on September 30 to be with his family, said police

Delhi: L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms, says Gopal Rai

The Delhi government Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the contractor for the Pragati Maidan underpass project, for violating dust control norms.

“During an inspection, we found lots of dust at the site. The green net installed to control dust pollution is torn. There is no water in the tank of its anti-smog gun. We have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.