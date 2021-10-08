Delhi News LIVE Updates: City sees 44 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; DU’s first admission cycle ends

Delhi news live today: In a slight increase, Delhi recorded 44 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the city government’s health data informed. There were zero deaths registered and the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. At present, there 383 active cases in the city.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the protests seeking permission to hold Chhath Puja at public places will be intensified by taking out a ‘Rath Yatra’ from October 9 in Purvanchali-dominated pockets of the national capital. This comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority last week prohibited celebrations at public places, including riverbank and temples, in view of Covid-19 situation.
In other news, the Delhi University ended its first cycle of online admissions for undergraduate courses for roughly 70,000 seats against the first cut-off list. Atleast 41,211 candidates have successfully secured seats across colleges. The University added that it has not been favouring students of any board.
The Delhi High Court Thursday said there was no reason to continue the case on monitoring measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 as much care has already been taken by the Centre and state government.