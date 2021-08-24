scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Delhi news today LIVE updates: Four killed in Gurgaon; Court pulls up cops in Lakha Sidhana hearing

Delhi news today LIVE updates: A Delhi Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for its investigation into the farmers' protest and observed that it was carried out as per the authority's convenience rather than following the mandate of law.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 10:57:51 am
Delhi news today LIVE updates: Four killed in Gurgaon; Court pulls up cops in Lakha Sidhana hearingLakha Sidhana is an accused in the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort following the farmers’ rally. (File photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: Four persons were killed and a minor was injured in Gurugram, the Police said, adding that the incident took place in Rajendra Park area late Monday night and the accused has been taken into custody. The victims were allegedly murdered using a sharp object.

In other news, a Delhi Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for its investigation into the farmers’ protest and observed that it was carried out as per the authority’s convenience rather than following the mandate of law. Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is an accused in the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort following the farmers’ rally. The matter has been adjourned to August 26.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies, light rain and there is a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent, and the temperature at the same time was 29.8 degrees Celsius.

Coming to Covid-related news, on Monday, the Delhi HC also granted additional time of six weeks to the Centre and Delhi government to file replies on a plea seeking CBI probe into the death of 21 COVID-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital  in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage. The court, which was hearing the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, also permitted the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the governments’ responses.

Live Blog

Delhi news today LIVE Updates: Four killed in Gurgaon; Court pulls up cops in Lakha Sidhana hearing; Light rains likely in Delhi today; Delhi govt tells HC on Baijal staying oxygen death panel. Follow this space for the latest Delhi news updates

10:57 (IST)24 Aug 2021
IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rainfall in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies, light rain and a possibility of thunderstorms in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to remain around 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent and the temperature at the same time was 29.8 degrees Celsius.

10:55 (IST)24 Aug 2021
No Delhi Police beat staff will remain in same area for more than a year

Days after a Delhi Police constable was dismissed from service after senior officers found that he was involved in “organised crimes” in central Delhi’s Paharganj, the Special CP (Central zone) has directed to shit or rotate beat staff who have been working in the same beat for more than one year. After the dismissal of the constable, Amit Kumar, the SHO (Paharganj) was also sent to district lines.

An order issued by Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena read, “It is stated as per special CP, all SHOs (have been) directed to shift/rotate the beat staff who are continuously working in the same beat for more than one year, and also to ensure that no police personnel is posted in the same beat for the more than one year…”

Umar Khalid at his home in 2018. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi riots case: TV channels played edited video, say BJP IT cell chief tweeted it, Umar tells court

Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s lawyer told a Delhi Court that he was framed in the northeast Delhi riots UAPA case by the press which played an edited video of his speech initially tweeted by BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, who appeared on behalf of Umar was addressing arguments before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat who adjourned the case for September 3. Pais began his arguments by telling the court that the police have registered a total of 715 FIRs and Umar was “not named in a single FIR”. He told the court that the UAPA FIR is “unnecessary and has been drafted and filed in order to target people selectively based on the opposition to CAA.” Pais told the court that in each of the riot FIRs, a cognisable offence was disclosed, however, in the present FIR there is no such thing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Monday granted two weeks’ time to the Lieutenant Governor for filing of a reply to a petition seeking operationalisation of a high-powered committee to examine causes behind deaths during the Covid pandemic. The Delhi government’s decision to set up the panel was stayed by L-G Anil Baijal.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government before the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, had earlier submitted that the L-G had not referred the matter to the President and primarily objected to setting up the high-powered committee on the ground that the Supreme Court has already constituted a sub-group committee.

 

