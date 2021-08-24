Delhi news today LIVE updates: Four killed in Gurgaon; Court pulls up cops in Lakha Sidhana hearing

Delhi News Live Updates: Four persons were killed and a minor was injured in Gurugram, the Police said, adding that the incident took place in Rajendra Park area late Monday night and the accused has been taken into custody. The victims were allegedly murdered using a sharp object.
In other news, a Delhi Court on Monday pulled up the Delhi Police for its investigation into the farmers’ protest and observed that it was carried out as per the authority’s convenience rather than following the mandate of law. Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is an accused in the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort following the farmers’ rally. The matter has been adjourned to August 26.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies, light rain and there is a possibility of thunderstorms on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent, and the temperature at the same time was 29.8 degrees Celsius.
Coming to Covid-related news, on Monday, the Delhi HC also granted additional time of six weeks to the Centre and Delhi government to file replies on a plea seeking CBI probe into the death of 21 COVID-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage. The court, which was hearing the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, also permitted the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the governments’ responses.
Days after a Delhi Police constable was dismissed from service after senior officers found that he was involved in “organised crimes” in central Delhi’s Paharganj, the Special CP (Central zone) has directed to shit or rotate beat staff who have been working in the same beat for more than one year. After the dismissal of the constable, Amit Kumar, the SHO (Paharganj) was also sent to district lines.
An order issued by Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena read, “It is stated as per special CP, all SHOs (have been) directed to shift/rotate the beat staff who are continuously working in the same beat for more than one year, and also to ensure that no police personnel is posted in the same beat for the more than one year…”