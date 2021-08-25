Delhi news today LIVE updates: Centre playing fraud on people, not allowing panel on oxygen deaths, says Sisodia

Delhi Weather Today Live, Delhi Traffic and Covid Cases Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday accused the Centre of playing fraud on the people of Delhi by not allowing the state government to form a committee to look into deaths caused by shortage of oxygen during the second Covid wave in April and May. Sisodia said that in response to his letter asking that Delhi be allowed to form a committee to look into these deaths, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that there was no need.
Meanwhile, the daily Covid case count continued to drop in Delhi as the city reported 39 new Covid cases on Tuesday and zero fatalities for the fifth consecutive day. Since the second wave, this is the 15th time the national capital has seen zero Covid-related deaths in a day.
In the past 24 hours, at least 114 people have been recovered with the total Covid tally at 14,37,485. Currently, there are 411 active cases in Delhi. Meanwhile, over 1.24 crore people in Delhi have been vaccinated since the inoculation drive started on January 16 and over 35 lakh people have got both doses.
After a 12-hour long meeting, the Delhi University’s Academic Council has passed the implementation of the National Education Policy which will kick start next year for the 2022-2023 academic year. 16 members of the council who were against the decision said a proper discussion was not held.
In another development, the Delhi High Court has directed a Delhi branch of the Kotak Mahindra Bank to ensure that a minimum balance amount of Rs 1 crore and 80 lakh is maintained in the Afghanistan Embassy’s bank accounts. The amount is owed by the embassy to an Indian company which had won an arbitral award. The court in June had directed the embassy to file affidavits disclosing the assets owned and held by it in India and also ordered it to deposit the award amounts with the Registrar General of the court within four weeks. The latest order from the court has been passed in an application seeking attachment of movable and immovable assets of the embassy.
It was a hot and sunny Wednesday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 36.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory was 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, it said. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 51 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy sky on Thursday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
In a bid to boost public transport without raising the city's air pollution, the Transport Department of Delhi government has now decided to focus on procurement of electric buses, officials said on Wednesday.
The government has given the go-ahead for procurement of 465 e-buses under the cluster scheme and tenders for it are expected to be floated soon, a senior Transport department officer said. Also, 300 electric buses being engaged by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are expected to roll out from November, he said.
The induction of 300 electric buses by the DTC in one go will be the largest engagement of its type by any state transporter, he said, adding the entire fleet of e-buses is likely to be inducted by February 2022. (PTI)
The Delhi High Court Wednesday ordered a grant of compensation of Rs 20 lakh to a linesman who, in 2014 while working as an electrician with a contractor of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), suffered a fall while rectifying a fault at a farmhouse in Delhi’s Bijwasan. Bharat Singh, who was then 21 years old, suffered permanent disability in the accident during which the electricity pole that he had climbed on snapped and fell.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, in a judgement, said that the amount will be jointly paid by BRPL and Bryn Construction Company, which had engaged Singh and carried out repair and maintenance works for BRPL, within four weeks in his account, to be opened in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the amount, the court directed Singh’s father to open a general or provision store for him in their village in UP. Read More
The Gautam Buddh Nagar forest department is looking to set up trap cameras in the Greater Noida area where a “large animal” has been spotted. Scared locals in the area alleged a leopard was seen roaming in the Noida Extension vicinity on Monday night. While officials have not concluded it was a leopard, the department said it will be observing movement in the area as part of safety measures.
“We received information from locals that an animal belonging to the cat kingdom was seen roaming in Noida Extension. The samples of paw prints we obtained do not suggest a cat-like animal, so a conclusion that it was a leopard cannot be drawn yet. Our teams are patrolling the area, and we are planning to install trap cameras in the region to see if the animal visits again,” said Pankaj Shrivastava, DFO Gautam Buddh Nagar. Read More
The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed "complete dissatisfaction" over the Delhi government's conduct of not providing proper infrastructure to facilitate hybrid hearings in trial courts and quasi-judicial bodies in the national capital, saying little sensitivity needs to be shown by the authorities.
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is expected in October and for the last four months, nothing has happened in terms of providing infrastructure for facilitating virtual hearings in district courts.
"Why are you sitting over the matter and not providing infrastructure. We are not going to accept this. We express our complete dissatisfaction over the manner in which the Delhi government is dealing with the situation. Little sensitivity needs to be shown by the Delhi government for functioning of virtual courts in relation to district courts and other quasi-judicial bodies in Delhi," the bench said.
The bench directed the Delhi government's Principal Secretaries of Law, Finance and Food and Supplies to be present before it on September 6. (PTI)
United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi, who is accused in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, told a Delhi court that the “prosecution needs to be reminded that the right to protest is a constitutionally recognised right”.
His lawyer, senior advocate Rebecca John, had begun arguments in Saifi’s bail application before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, who adjourned the matter for September 9. Read More
Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday took up people's grievances over obtaining caste certificates with district magistrates to make the process easier, according to an official statement.
Chairing a meeting on the issue, Gautam said the process of issuing caste certificates in the national capital needed to be streamlined like other services that fall under the doorstep delivery category. (PTI)
A Delhi court Wednesday discharged BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who was accused of filing a false election affidavit in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
As per court documents, a complaint was filed against Hans by one Rajesh Lilothia, who accused him of “deliberately furnishing wrong information in his affidavit and concealing material information pertaining to his assets and liabilities and also of his spouse”. Read More
The Delhi Prisons Department is going to start two new courses for the inmates of Rohini jail in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. According to senior jail officials, the four-month electrician course and six-month automobile-related course will begin from September.
Jan Shikshan Sansthan Prayas, an NGO, will give training to inmates under the skill development programme of the government, they said.
A total of 40 inmates have been selected for both the courses. There will be two-hour classes for five days a week, they said, adding that after completing the course, the inmates will get a certificate.
The prisons department has given its approval and a Memorandum of Understanding is likely to be signed soon, officials said. (PTI)
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday claimed that the Union Health Minister had told the Delhi government that there was no need of a panel to probe oxygen shortage deaths as the Supreme Court had formed the National Task Force.
He further alleged that the Centre does not want a probe into the deaths caused due to oxygen shortage as the "truth of their negligence would be exposed". (PTI)
Delhi University (DU) has come under fire from some quarters after the Oversight Committee (OC) removed renowned author Mahasweta Devi’s short story, and two Dalit authors from the English syllabus.
In the Academic Council (AC) meeting held Wednesday, 15 AC members submitted a dissent note against the OC and its functioning. They alleged there had been “maximum vandalism” in LOCF (Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework) English syllabus for Semester V.
They said the OC first decided to remove two Dalit authors – Bama and Sukhartharini — and then replaced them by “upper caste writer Ramabai”. Read More
The Delhi government will soon come out with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that will provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
The policy is in advanced stages and it will get the cabinet clearance very soon, the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event. The entertainment industry passed through a very bad phase during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kejriwal said, adding that it was severely hit, triggering livelihood issues. (PTI)
Delhi Police has arrested one Uttam Malik in connection with alleged inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar earlier this month.
Police are conducting raids to nab another accused, Pinky Chaudhary, who is absconding after his anticipatory bail application was rejected.
So far, police have arrested eight men in connection with the case, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. Upadhyay, also a Supreme Court lawyer, was granted bail by a Delhi Court on August 12. Read More
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on a petition seeking a ban on performing sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children.
The division bench of Chief Justice D.N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the authorities to respond to the plea filed by Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation on October 11, the next date of hearing in the matter. Read More
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that the petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner should be first heard in the high court, where a similar plea has been filed. It asked the Delhi High Court to decide the matter in two weeks.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a petition filed by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and allowed it to intervene in the high court plea. Read More
Delhi High Court on Wednesday summoned Delhi's Principal Secretary, Food & Supplies department; Principal Secretary, Law department and Principal Secretary, Finance department and asked them to remain present before it on September 06. The court expressed "complete dissatisfaction" with the manner in which Delhi government has been dealing with the matter of providing requisite infrastructure for functioning of virtual courts in the districts and in different quasi-judicial bodies of the national capital.
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct a ‘mini-draw’ today for those who had applied for a flat under the Housing Scheme 2021, but were kept on the waitlist. Out of the 1,354 flats offered in the scheme, nearly 694 flats have been surrendered by the original allottees, which would now be allotted to those on the waitlist.
A Delhi court will shortly hear the bail application of Khalid Saifi, the founder of United Against Hate organization, who is in judicial custody in connection with a northeast Delhi riots UAPA case.
At a marathon meeting lasting over 12 hours on Tuesday, Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) passed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year. However, 16 elected members dissented and alleged there was no proper discussion on the matter.
“NEP has been passed and it will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. Some people dissented; we have recorded their dissent,” Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi told The Indian Express.
The matter will now to go to the Executive Council, which has just two elected members, making its implementation certain. Read more
Experiencing its lowest case count since the earliest days of the pandemic, Delhi has now gone five days in a row without a single Covid death.
Starting from August 20, Delhi has recorded zero deaths every day. In fact, in the last 14 days, 10 have been zero death days. This comes as a huge relief for a city that had seen as many as 448 Covid deaths in a single day on May 3 during its fatal second wave.
Even as the second wave had begun to subside and the daily case count had begun to decrease, the number of deaths had still remained relatively high. For instance, on June 3, when the case count of the day had dropped to 576, there were 103 Covid deaths. Read more