Wall marking 8 years of PM Modi to be put up at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station: Vijay Goel

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel has said that a wall would be put up at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi to celebrate eight years of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of the country.

The wall will have an area earmarked for people to write their feedback on PM Modi’s tenure, Goel said. He added that people can write whatever their thoughts are about Modi’s rule, good or bad, on the wall. If they have liked his vision and plans for the country, they may praise him and if they have not, they can say that too, along with the reasons for it, he said.

Goel, who is the vice-chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, said that two colored boards of the scheme would be placed at the station in front of which people can take selfies. He said that as the Rajiv Chowk metro station is a place where people of all age groups come, the feedback mechanism on the wall, in a way, would also be like a referendum for the Modi government.

He said he was inviting the Delhi public to come forward and thank PM Modi with their comments on the wall and encourage him for the future.