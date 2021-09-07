Delhi weather today: Capital likely to receive light rainfall

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light rainfall and overcast skies on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 34 degree Celsius, and the minimum at 28 degree Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 86% at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 36.2 degree Celsius.

More rainfall is on the cards over the next seven days. Light to moderate rainfall is a possibility from Sept 8 to 11, along with thundershowers on Sept 12 and 13. Rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm is categorised as ‘light,’ while 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm of rain falls within the ‘moderate’ range.

Between 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Safdarjung station of the IMD recorded 6.2 mm of rainfall, and the Lodi Road observatory registered traces of rain. Observatories at Palam, the Ridge and Aya Nagar remained dry.

Having received 127.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 41.6 mm so far this month, Delhi has already registered excess rainfall for September.

Northeast Delhi is the only district that has recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon season. Other districts have witnessed normal levels, excess or a ‘large excess’ of rainfall. Central Delhi, New Delhi and North Delhi have seen a large excess. The IMD categorises rainfall more than 60% above the long period average as ‘large excess.’