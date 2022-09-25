Delhi News Live Updates: Less intense rainfall likely today; AAP alleges scam in garbage collection

Delhi News today Live Updates, Delhi-NCR Rains today: In what was the third consecutive day of persistent rainfall over Delhi-NCR, most parts of the city recorded moderate rain Saturday. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce on Sunday when light rainfall is likely along with thundershowers in a few places. The intensity is set to reduce further on Monday when only very light rainfall is expected, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dry weather is set to return to Delhi from Sept ember27 to 30.
District administration officials said Gurgaon recorded 59 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday. In the last two days, over 140 mm rainfall was recorded. One of the heaviest spells in September in the city in the past few years has brought the Millennium City to a standstill as the drainage infrastructure struggles to withstand the intensity of rainfall.
The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday alleged a Rs 84 crore scam in the collection of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site. The BJP-led MCD is responsible for all sanitation-related work, including garbage collection. AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said Saturday that BJP gave a tender to a private company to collect garbage at the Bhalswa landfill at the rate of Rs 3,250 per metric tonne but gave the same tender to another company at the rate of Rs 400 per metric tonne when the tender of the previous company was cancelled, as per change in rules.