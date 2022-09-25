scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Less intense rainfall likely today; AAP alleges scam in garbage collection

Delhi News Today Live, Delhi-NCR Rain News Live Updates, September 25, 2022: District administration officials said Gurgaon recorded 59 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday; 3 officials of Delhi PFI unit sent to ED custody.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 25, 2022 8:25:36 am
Delhi News Live Updates: Vehicles ply on a road with their headlights on, during rains, in New Delhi, September 24, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi News today Live Updates, Delhi-NCR Rains today: In what was the third consecutive day of persistent rainfall over Delhi-NCR, most parts of the city recorded moderate rain Saturday. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce on Sunday when light rainfall is likely along with thundershowers in a few places. The intensity is set to reduce further on Monday when only very light rainfall is expected, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dry weather is set to return to Delhi from Sept ember27 to 30.

District administration officials said Gurgaon recorded 59 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm on Saturday. In the last two days, over 140 mm rainfall was recorded. One of the heaviest spells in September in the city in the past few years has brought the Millennium City to a standstill as the drainage infrastructure struggles to withstand the intensity of rainfall.

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday alleged a Rs 84 crore scam in the collection of garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site. The BJP-led MCD is responsible for all sanitation-related work, including garbage collection. AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said Saturday that BJP gave a tender to a private company to collect garbage at the Bhalswa landfill at the rate of Rs 3,250 per metric tonne but gave the same tender to another company at the rate of Rs 400 per metric tonne when the tender of the previous company was cancelled, as per change in rules.

Delhi News Live Updates: Court warns Vadra over Dubai trip, accepts explanation; woman says clothes torn at Delhi club, management denies. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Delhi NCR.

A cab stranded in a waterlogged service lane at Narsinghpur on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway.

Under the weather

Visuals of a cab stranded in a waterlogged service lane on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway, with its driver sitting behind the wheel as rainwater came up to his waist and the passenger sitting helplessly on the roof with his suitcase, encapsulated the deluge as rain continued to lash the National Capital Region for the fourth consecutive day, inundating several areas. A portion of a road caved in, a wall of a house collapsed and a subway was flooded as intermittent rain continued through the day, stopping briefly in the evening.

3 officials of Delhi PFI unit sent to ED custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told an NIA court that it is investigating banking transactions from foreign countries allegedly used for unlawful activities in India following which a NIA court sent three top office-bearers of PFI’s Delhi unit to seven days’ custody on Friday. Special Judge (NIA) Shailender Malik granted one week’s ED custody of the accused, Pervez Ahmad, who is the president of the PFI’s Delhi unit, general secretary Mohammad Illias, and office secretary Mohd Mateen.

Eye on dengue, CM chalks out action plan

As the city records a spurt in dengue cases, Delhi government has chalked out an action plan towards prevention including special homework for school children, 35 dedicated hospitals, case-based monitoring, larval source management and fogging. Chairing a meeting with state health department officials, CM Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that to control the rise in cases, school children will be involved in the awareness campaign for better public participation.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 08:25:36 am
