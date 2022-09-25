Delhi News Live Updates: Less intense rainfall likely today; AAP alleges scam in garbage collection

A cab stranded in a waterlogged service lane at Narsinghpur on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway.

Visuals of a cab stranded in a waterlogged service lane on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway, with its driver sitting behind the wheel as rainwater came up to his waist and the passenger sitting helplessly on the roof with his suitcase, encapsulated the deluge as rain continued to lash the National Capital Region for the fourth consecutive day, inundating several areas. A portion of a road caved in, a wall of a house collapsed and a subway was flooded as intermittent rain continued through the day, stopping briefly in the evening.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told an NIA court that it is investigating banking transactions from foreign countries allegedly used for unlawful activities in India following which a NIA court sent three top office-bearers of PFI’s Delhi unit to seven days’ custody on Friday. Special Judge (NIA) Shailender Malik granted one week’s ED custody of the accused, Pervez Ahmad, who is the president of the PFI’s Delhi unit, general secretary Mohammad Illias, and office secretary Mohd Mateen.

As the city records a spurt in dengue cases, Delhi government has chalked out an action plan towards prevention including special homework for school children, 35 dedicated hospitals, case-based monitoring, larval source management and fogging. Chairing a meeting with state health department officials, CM Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that to control the rise in cases, school children will be involved in the awareness campaign for better public participation.