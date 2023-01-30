Delhi News Live Updates: National capital to witness light rain and thundershowers today

Light showers in the national capital further intensified cold conditions on Sunday taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degrees Celsius. (Express photo by Gajnedra Yadav)

Rains in Delhi, max temp dips to 5 degrees below normal

Light showers in the national capital further intensified cold conditions on Sunday taking the maximum temperature to 17.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average for the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for the season. The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 95 per cent, IMD said. The national capital received 3.3 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, it added.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the morning for Monday, adding that the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 10 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 357 at 9 pm, according to the ministry of earth sciences' real-time data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the forecast by the ministry's air quality early warning system, the air quality is likely to improve to the moderate category from January 30 to February 1.

In a bid to control increasing levels of pollution, especially during winters, the Delhi Transport department has written to neighbouring states urging them to shift from diesel vehicles to CNG, electric or BS VI fuel.

Special Commissioner Transport Shilpa Shinde wrote to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh transport corporations to issue advisories to the RTOs under their jurisdiction to issue permits to heavy carriage vehicles destined to Delhi only if they are CNG/Electric BS-VI compliant.

“It is further requested to take steps to ensure that goods carriers destined to Delhi should be conforming BS VI Emission Norms or CNG/ Electric vehicles w.e.f 01/10/2023,” read the letter.

Decked up for the 13th National Voters’ Day, the structure that once housed St Stephen’s College, from 1891 to 1941, today provides an ample hearth and home to the Delhi State Election Commission office. Although wires, an array of lights, a large balloon bearing the office name try to take away the building’s character, the majestic porch, a large lamp, and its foundation stone allude to an era predating modern-day Constitutional offices.

In the 1870s, Bishop Douglas of Bombay advised that ‘men of high scholarship who would live in a religious community and work amongst educated classes of India’ be sent, which later formed the Cambridge Mission. The Mission started from Westcott House, Cambridge, and carried forward the motto, “For My Sake and the Gospel’s”.