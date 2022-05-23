Delhi News Live Updates: Surface temperature in Delhi fell by 11 degrees amid thunderstorm, says IMD

Delhi News Live Updates: In a much-needed respite from the soaring heat, the national capital witnessed thunderstorm and lightning on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital fell 11 degrees, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday in the period between 5.40 am to 7 am.

However, the weather disrupted flight schedules, the Delhi International Airport Ltd tweeted. Moderate intensity rainfall with strong winds is expected to continue over several parts of Delhi over the next two hours. The rains are likely to cause power cuts and traffic disruptions across the capital. News agency ANI has also reported the uprooting of trees in parts of Delhi. The IMD has warned of reduced visibility and damage to kucha houses due to the strong winds and rain. It also suggested unplugging electrical appliances and getting out of water bodies.

In other news, water supply was hit in parts of Delhi. On Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board said that due to the depletion of pond level at Wazirabad, “the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur phase-I, phase-II, and Bawana.” North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, and parts of South Delhi are likely to be affected till the situation improves.