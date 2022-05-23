scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Surface temperature in Delhi fell by 11 degrees amid thunderstorm, says IMD

Delhi news live updates: The rains are likely to cause power cuts and traffic disruptions across Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2022 8:25:54 am
A tree uprooted in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan amid heavy rains. (ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: In a much-needed respite from the soaring heat, the national capital witnessed thunderstorm and lightning on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital fell 11 degrees, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday in the period between 5.40 am to 7 am.

However, the weather disrupted flight schedules, the Delhi International Airport Ltd tweeted. Moderate intensity rainfall with strong winds is expected to continue over several parts of Delhi over the next two hours. The rains are likely to cause power cuts and traffic disruptions across the capital. News agency ANI has also reported the uprooting of trees in parts of Delhi. The IMD has warned of reduced visibility and damage to kucha houses due to the strong winds and rain. It also suggested unplugging electrical appliances and getting out of water bodies.

In other news, water supply was hit in parts of Delhi. On Saturday, the Delhi Jal Board said that due to the depletion of pond level at Wazirabad, “the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur phase-I, phase-II, and Bawana.” North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, and parts of South Delhi are likely to be affected till the situation improves.

Delhi News Live Updates: Rains, strong winds in Delhi today; traffic, power supply likely to get disrupted; Follow latest updates here

08:25 (IST)23 May 2022
Watch | Tree collapses on car in Delhi's New Moti Bagh amid storm, passengers unhurt

Amid heavy winds and rainfall, a tree collapsed on a car in the New Moti Bagh area of Delhi. The passengers were able to get out of the car safely, ANI reported. 

08:10 (IST)23 May 2022
Surface temperature in Delhi fell by 11 degrees amid 'first moderate thunderstorm of season': IMD

On Monday morning, Delhi witnessed its first 'moderate' intensity thunderstorm of the season (March 1 onwards). Winds up to 70kmph were reported from the national capital.

Normally, Delhi witnesses around 12 to 14 days of thunderstorms in the period between March and May. However, this year it has only seen four to five and these were dry thunder mostly, the IMD said.

Moreover, the surface temperature in the national capital fell 11 degrees, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius on Monday in the period between 5.40 am to 7 am.

07:36 (IST)23 May 2022
Watch | Rainfall in Delhi brings respite from sweltering heat

Strong winds and rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi Monday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from soaring temperatures.

07:34 (IST)23 May 2022
Watch | Tree uprooted at Delhi Cannt due to strong winds

As strong winds and heavy rain hits Delhi, a tree was uprooted near the Delhi Cantonment area, blocking the road.

07:29 (IST)23 May 2022
Thunderstorm hits Delhi

After days of sweltering heat, rainfall hit the national capital on Monday morning. Flight operations were disrupted due to the weather, the Delhi International Airport Ltd. tweeted.

The Qutub Minar in Delhi (Express File Photo)

No decision taken to carry out excavations at Qutub Minar: Culture Minister

After reports emerged on Sunday that the Ministry of Culture has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar in Delhi, officials in the ministry told The Indian Express that no such orders have been issued so far. Union Culture Minister G K Reddy also clarified saying, “No such decision has been taken.”

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan visited the monument on Saturday, after which it was reported that the ASI has been ordered to conduct excavations to ascertain whether the UNESCO World Heritage Site was built by Qutubuddin Aibak in the 12th Century or by the Gupta Empire much earlier. The Ministry insisted it was a regular site visit by its officials and no such decision has been taken so far. ASI officials were not available for comment.

A few days ago, former ASI regional director Dharamveer Sharma was quoted as saying that the Qutub Minar was actually a “sun tower” built by Chandragupta Vikramaditya of the Gupta Empire in the 5th Century.

Fuels prices slashed, auto unions demand relief for CNG too

A day after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel prices, the rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi were reduced by Rs 8.69 per litre and Rs 7.05 per litre respectively. The new prices kicked in from 6 am on Sunday. While petrol and diesel dealers, vehicle owners and taxi associations welcomed the move, cab and autorickshaw unions were unhappy as there was no relief or subsidy on CNG.

Petrol prices in the city had crossed the Rs 100-mark (per litre) in the past few months. Till Saturday, petrol was being sold at Rs 105.45 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.71 per litre. After the reduction in prices, petrol now costs Rs 96.76, while diesel costs Rs 89.66 at Hindustan Petroleum pumps and Rs 89.62 per litre at Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum.

