Delhi News Live: Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category; 1,000 more CNG buses to curb vehicular pollution

Delhi Pollution Live News, Delhi Lockdown and Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will take a call on putting in place harsher measures to improve Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the national capital after November 21, and asked the Centre and the states involved to follow directions issued by the ‘The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas’.
With a view to control dust pollution, the Commission directed that all construction and demolition activities be stopped in the categories like railway and metro rail services, airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals and projects of national importance, national security and defence-related projects. It asked authorities to deploy anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, including fire tenders, and application of dust suppressants in all vulnerable hotspots three times daily, besides augmenting the number of mechanised road sweepers. All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the NCR shall remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education, it said.
In other news, most liquor shops in the national capital remained shut Wednesday even as the new excise regime came into effect. A staff at The Liquor Store said they have not got any stock from wholesalers. “It is not clear when we will get our orders. It will most likely be by tomorrow or the day after,” he said.
Delhi recorded 44 new coronavirus cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday Fifty five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, it said.
The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September With the new cases, the infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,528. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease The death toll stands at 25,095.
A construction workers’ body has moved the Supreme Court seeking ex-gratia relief schemes for daily workers who will suffer loss of income due to sudden complete ban on the sector’s activities imposed by NCR states to curb pollution caused by dust.
Blanket ban on construction activities, without identifying and excluding the ones which do not contribute towards air pollution is “irrational, arbitrary and whimsical”, said the petition filed by National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour.
It alleged that despite having a dedicated corpus of Rs 2,700 crore, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has failed to frame any ex-gratia relief scheme for the building workers for the periods when they have to give up their work due to “sudden absolute blanket bans”.