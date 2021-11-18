scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Delhi News Live: Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category; 1,000 more CNG buses to curb vehicular pollution

Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates, Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Today Live, Delhi Lockdown Latest Update Live: All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the NCR shall remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 18, 2021 9:24:22 am
Water sprinklers being used to improve air quality in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Pollution Live News, Delhi Lockdown and Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will take a call on putting in place harsher measures to improve Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the national capital after November 21, and asked the Centre and the states involved to follow directions issued by the ‘The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas’.

With a view to control dust pollution, the Commission directed that all construction and demolition activities be stopped in the categories like railway and metro rail services, airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals and projects of national importance, national security and defence-related projects. It asked authorities to deploy anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, including fire tenders, and application of dust suppressants in all vulnerable hotspots three times daily, besides augmenting the number of mechanised road sweepers. All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the NCR shall remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education, it said.

In other news, most liquor shops in the national capital remained shut Wednesday even as the new excise regime came into effect. A staff at The Liquor Store said they have not got any stock from wholesalers. “It is not clear when we will get our orders. It will most likely be by tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

Delhi News Today Live, Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates: Capital's air quality in 'very poor' category; 1,000 more CNG buses to curb vehicular pollution; Across the divide in Gurgaon, gurdwaras offer space for namaz; On Delhi NCR pollution, SC decries ‘bureaucracy inertia’; says call on harsher steps to improve AQI after Nov 21. Follow for latest news and developments

09:24 (IST)18 Nov 2021
Delhi records 44 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

Delhi recorded 44 new coronavirus cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday Fifty five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, it said.

The national capital has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September With the new cases, the infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,528. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease The death toll stands at 25,095.

08:49 (IST)18 Nov 2021
Delhi air pollution: Construction workers move SC seeking ex-gratia for daily wagers

A construction workers’ body has moved the Supreme Court seeking ex-gratia relief schemes for daily workers who will suffer loss of income due to sudden complete ban on the sector’s activities imposed by NCR states to curb pollution caused by dust.

Blanket ban on construction activities, without identifying and excluding the ones which do not contribute towards air pollution is “irrational, arbitrary and whimsical”, said the petition filed by National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour.

It alleged that despite having a dedicated corpus of Rs 2,700 crore, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has failed to frame any ex-gratia relief scheme for the building workers for the periods when they have to give up their work due to “sudden absolute blanket bans”.

Citizens take a morning walk in Delhi

Delhi air quality: 1,000 more CNG buses to curb vehicular pollution

The Delhi government will hire 1,000 private CNG-run buses to augment the public transport system as an emergency measure aimed at curbing vehicular pollution, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The process to hire the buses will begin on Thursday.

Rai was speaking after a meeting with officials of different government departments on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late on Tuesday to deal with rising air pollution levels.

Considering odd-even, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on pollution

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said the government was considering implementing an odd-even rule for vehicles if a consensus was reached, amid the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

“Pollution is a matter of grave concern. We are having discussions on whether to implement the odd-even rule. If there is consensus among all agencies, we will implement it,” said CM after chairing the monthly meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting at Apparel House at Sector 44, Gurgaon.

 

