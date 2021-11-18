Delhi News Live: Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category; 1,000 more CNG buses to curb vehicular pollution

Water sprinklers being used to improve air quality in New Delhi (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

Delhi Pollution Live News, Delhi Lockdown and Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will take a call on putting in place harsher measures to improve Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the national capital after November 21, and asked the Centre and the states involved to follow directions issued by the ‘The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas’.

With a view to control dust pollution, the Commission directed that all construction and demolition activities be stopped in the categories like railway and metro rail services, airports and Inter-State Bus Terminals and projects of national importance, national security and defence-related projects. It asked authorities to deploy anti-smog guns, water sprinklers, including fire tenders, and application of dust suppressants in all vulnerable hotspots three times daily, besides augmenting the number of mechanised road sweepers. All public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the NCR shall remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education, it said.

In other news, most liquor shops in the national capital remained shut Wednesday even as the new excise regime came into effect. A staff at The Liquor Store said they have not got any stock from wholesalers. “It is not clear when we will get our orders. It will most likely be by tomorrow or the day after,” he said.