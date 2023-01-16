Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi’s roadshow in Delhi today ahead of BJP’s national executive meet

Delhi News Live Updates (January 16): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading a mega roadshow in New Delhi today ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting that kicks off at the NDMC Convention Centre.The traffic police said special arrangements had been made from Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk to Jai Singh Road. The roadshow would start at 3 pm on Monday and there would be mass public participation in the programme, the police informed.
Meanwhile, accusing the Delhi government of being “dictatorial”, the BJP Saturday demanded that the Delhi Assembly be convened for 10 days instead of three. According to news agency ANI, the first day of the Delhi Assembly Winter Session will commence at 11 am today. The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended. Today, first of all, members will raise issues under rule 280.
On the weather front, a cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a boy to death. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Sarfabad, Sector 73, Noida. The deceased, Deepak, 16, also lived in the same area.
The police said Ankit is originally from Badaun and they arrested him from the forests in the area, where he was hiding.
Deepak’s father Mohan Lal Katheria registered a complaint late on January 13 at the Sector 113 police station, saying his son had been stabbed to death by some unknown persons. Read more
