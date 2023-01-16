scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: PM Modi’s roadshow in Delhi today ahead of BJP’s national executive meet

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Assembly Winter Session to begin today; cold wave sweeps national capital, minimum plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 16, 2023 09:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow in Hubballi, January 12, 2023. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates (January 16): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading a mega roadshow in New Delhi today ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting that kicks off at the NDMC Convention Centre.The traffic police said special arrangements had been made from Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk to Jai Singh Road. The roadshow would start at 3 pm on Monday and there would be mass public participation in the programme, the police informed.

Meanwhile, accusing the Delhi government of being “dictatorial”, the BJP Saturday demanded that the Delhi Assembly be convened for 10 days instead of three. According to news agency ANI, the first day of the Delhi Assembly Winter Session will commence at 11 am today. The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended. Today, first of all, members will raise issues under rule 280.

On the weather front, a cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

Live Blog

In view of PM Modi’s roadshow, several roads in the national capital, including Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg and Jai Singh Road, will remain remain closed from 2.30pm to 5pm. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Delhi-NCR.

09:49 (IST)16 Jan 2023
16-year-old stabbed to death in Noida, man arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a boy to death. The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Sarfabad, Sector 73, Noida. The deceased, Deepak, 16, also lived in the same area.

The police said Ankit is originally from Badaun and they arrested him from the forests in the area, where he was hiding.

Deepak’s father Mohan Lal Katheria registered a complaint late on January 13 at the Sector 113 police station, saying his son had been stabbed to death by some unknown persons. Read more

09:47 (IST)16 Jan 2023
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you latest news updates from the National Capital Region.

People feed seagulls from a boat early morning in the river Yamuna in New Delhi, January 15, 2023. (AP)

Sisodia seeks action against officials who ‘stalled mohalla clinic system’, writes Delhi L-G

The issue of non-payment of salaries to doctors in mohalla clinics in the city gathered momentum, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writing to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, demanding action against officers who allegedly tried to “stall the system”.

Sisodia also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the “errant” officers. In the letter, Sisodia alleged that officers had told him personally that the L-G had told them to not clear payments before elections are over.

The community health centre in Chautala. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

In ‘VVIP’ Haryana village, health infra creaks under staff, equipment shortage

“They come to the village only during elections,” says Panna Devi. “Iss gaon se CM ban liye, aur kayi MLA, par gaon mein gareebon ke liye koi swaasthya ki suvidha nahi… (This village has given chief ministers, MLAs… but it does not have basic health facilities for the poor).”

Panna Devi is a resident of the “VVIP village” of Chautala in Haryana’s Sirsa district, dubbed the nursery of Indian politics and home to the ancestors of Devi Lal, the former deputy PM and Haryana ex-chief minister, and his son Om Prakash Chautala, also a former CM.

But it is also rapidly gaining a different, unwanted reputation — as a backwater of health facilities plagued by shortages in staff and equipment.

DSLSA must take note of amount paid to accident victim’s dependants by insurance companies: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to pay Rs. 5 lakh to the family of an auto-rickshaw driver who was killed in an accident. The direction came after his family alleged they had been deprived of compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act as those responsible for the driver’s death had not been caught.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh while disposing of the matter on January 10 asked DSLSA to bear in mind “whether any amount has been received from the Insurance Company or not” while awarding compensation to victims or dependants in cases pertaining to death or a case grievous injuries. The high court directed DSLSA “to release a further sum of Rs.5,00,000/- to the Petitioner No.1 – widow of the deceased, which she would use in the manner as she deems appropriate, for the welfare of the children and for the family”.

Officers said the fire started from the second floor and spread to the third.

Third fire in less than a year at Mundka where 27 were killed in May

A fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Mundka on Sunday where nearly 27 persons were charred to death last year in a massive fire, officials said. The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second and third floors of the CCTVs and router manufacturing and packing unit.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at 4.45 pm in the same building. Officers said the fire started from the second floor and spread to the third.

“It was a big fire. We sent six fire tenders to the spot and the firefighters worked tirelessly to control and douse it. The cooling operation lasted till at least 9 pm. Nobody was injured and the fire was doused,” said Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg.

