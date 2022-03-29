scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Delhi News Live: Heatwave likely in Capital, maximum temp hits 40 in some parts

Delhi News Live Updates 29 March 2022, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Weather News, Delhi Traffic Updates: On April 1, schools in Delhi will begin the 2022-2023 academic session and move completely offline since the start of the pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 29, 2022 10:28:20 am
Delhi News Live: Heatwave likely in capital, maximum temp hits 40 in some partsOn Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR. (File)

Delhi Live News: With the maximum temperature hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heat wave for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR.

A massive fire broke out at a landfill site in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

In other news, on April 1, schools in Delhi will begin the 2022-2023 academic session and move completely offline since the start of the pandemic. This means that students will no longer have the option of attending classes online.

Delhi Live News: Heatwave likely in capital, maximum temp hits 40 in some parts; massive fire breaks out at landfill site in Ghazipur; Delhi schools to operate at full capacity from April 1; follow this space for more updates

10:28 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Man languishes in jail over no surety in NE Delhi riot cases, court passes order for single surety

Considering the fact that a man accused in 14 Northeast Delhi riot cases was languishing in prison for over a year despite bail being granted in all cases, a Delhi court has ordered that he only produce one surety in all cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat passed the order in an application filed by advocate Z Babur Chauhan, on behalf of his client, Parvez. Read more 

10:27 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Delhi temperature may settle at 40 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts a heatwave

The maximum temperature in Delhi Tuesday is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, and heatwave conditions are on, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature forecast for some weather observatories in the city is even higher. At Narela, the forecast suggests that the maximum temperature is likely to be 42 degrees on Tuesday. It is likely to settle at 41 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and Lodhi Road. Read more 

09:46 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Child rights panel hones in on Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on homeless children

Following the Delhi government’s budget announcement of a proposal to set up a boarding school for homeless children, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has sought information on the status of children “running away from childcare facilities”. Read more 

09:46 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Massive fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site, Delhi government seeks report

A massive fire broke out at a landfill site in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas. No casualty has been reported, a fire department official said.

Firefighting operations were on till late night. The fire department said it is also using JCB machines in the operation. Read more 

 
09:45 (IST)29 Mar 2022
SDMC launches football training programme in Delhi’s Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO, has launched a football training programme called Coach the Educators.

A senior SDMC official said as part of the workshop, 60 primary school teachers have been trained in football techniques, basics of injury prevention and detection, diet and nutrition and session planning. Read more 

Delhi Police reaches out to NIFT for new uniform, with focus on comfort

The Delhi Police has asked the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to come up with designs for fresh uniforms, with an immediate focus on clothing that would be more comfortable for the force, The Indian Express has learnt.

A presentation in this regard has been shown to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. “The main objective of the project is to design and develop prototypes of uniforms for the Delhi Police in order to give a unique identity and sense of pride in the uniform. The main focus, while designing, should be on comfort level,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi: Kashmir Files row takes fresh turn, AAP-BJP sparring escalates

A war of words broke out between leaders of the AAP and the BJP Monday over regularisation of Kashmiri Pandits who were employed as contractual teachers in state government schools.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that while the BJP cared only about The Kashmir Files movie, AAP cared about the displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

