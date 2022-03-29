Delhi News Live: Heatwave likely in Capital, maximum temp hits 40 in some parts

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR. (File)

Delhi Live News: With the maximum temperature hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heat wave for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR.

A massive fire broke out at a landfill site in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

In other news, on April 1, schools in Delhi will begin the 2022-2023 academic session and move completely offline since the start of the pandemic. This means that students will no longer have the option of attending classes online.