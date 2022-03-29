Delhi News Live: Heatwave likely in Capital, maximum temp hits 40 in some parts

Delhi Live News: With the maximum temperature hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heat wave for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR.
A massive fire broke out at a landfill site in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.
In other news, on April 1, schools in Delhi will begin the 2022-2023 academic session and move completely offline since the start of the pandemic. This means that students will no longer have the option of attending classes online.
Considering the fact that a man accused in 14 Northeast Delhi riot cases was languishing in prison for over a year despite bail being granted in all cases, a Delhi court has ordered that he only produce one surety in all cases.
Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat passed the order in an application filed by advocate Z Babur Chauhan, on behalf of his client, Parvez.
The maximum temperature in Delhi Tuesday is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, and heatwave conditions are on, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.
The maximum temperature forecast for some weather observatories in the city is even higher. At Narela, the forecast suggests that the maximum temperature is likely to be 42 degrees on Tuesday. It is likely to settle at 41 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and Lodhi Road.
Following the Delhi government's budget announcement of a proposal to set up a boarding school for homeless children, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has sought information on the status of children "running away from childcare facilities".
Firefighting operations were on till late night. The fire department said it is also using JCB machines in the operation.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO, has launched a football training programme called Coach the Educators.
A senior SDMC official said as part of the workshop, 60 primary school teachers have been trained in football techniques, basics of injury prevention and detection, diet and nutrition and session planning.