Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLA detained during DDA drive in Kalyanpuri; Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police Wednesday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar during a demolition drive in Kalyanpuri for allegedly obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it was carrying out the exercise to reclaim its property.

It said the demolition was carried out in Khichripur on DDA land, measuring around two hectares. The land has been under encroachment for a long time, and the exercise was carried out under the directions of the Delhi High Court, which had directed the agency to take possession of the land forthwith, the DDA said in a press statement.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will respond to a petition seeking a direction to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of curriculum upto class VIII after the court questioned why the government should need a court order in a matter involving policy.