Thursday, May 19, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLA detained during DDA drive in Kalyanpuri; Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi News Live Updates: Anil Baijal, who was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in 2016, has sent his resignation to the President of India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 8:27:00 am
Officials remove commercial structures erected on DDA land. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi Police Wednesday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar during a demolition drive in Kalyanpuri for allegedly obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it was carrying out the exercise to reclaim its property.

Anil Baijal, who was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in 2016, has sent his resignation to the President of India. Baijal, 76, has resigned for personal reasons, sources said. The 1969-batch IAS officer’s tenure as L-G was 5 years and 5 months. He was earlier the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He retired in 2006 as Union Urban Development Secretary.

In other news, days after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building in Mundka, preliminary investigation has revealed that the switchboard on the first floor had sparking, following which cardboards and other material lying nearby caught fire.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Another demolition flashpoint as AAP MLA is detained during DDA drive in Kalyanpuri

The Delhi Police Wednesday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar during a demolition drive in Kalyanpuri for allegedly obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it was carrying out the exercise to reclaim its property.

It said the demolition was carried out in Khichripur on DDA land, measuring around two hectares. The land has been under encroachment for a long time, and the exercise was carried out under the directions of the Delhi High Court, which had directed the agency to take possession of the land forthwith, the DDA said in a press statement.

Who is stopping you: Delhi HC after Centre says Health and Yoga Science should be in curriculum

The Centre on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it will respond to a petition seeking a direction to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of curriculum upto class VIII after the court questioned why the government should need a court order in a matter involving policy.

The court was hearing the petition filed by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay arguing that the State has an obligation to provide health and yoga education to children. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that the petition has raised important questions “and indeed it needs to be incorporated”.

