Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLA detained during DDA drive in Kalyanpuri; Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi Police Wednesday detained Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar during a demolition drive in Kalyanpuri for allegedly obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it was carrying out the exercise to reclaim its property.
Anil Baijal, who was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor in 2016, has sent his resignation to the President of India. Baijal, 76, has resigned for personal reasons, sources said. The 1969-batch IAS officer’s tenure as L-G was 5 years and 5 months. He was earlier the vice-chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He retired in 2006 as Union Urban Development Secretary.
In other news, days after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building in Mundka, preliminary investigation has revealed that the switchboard on the first floor had sparking, following which cardboards and other material lying nearby caught fire.