Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Delhi News Live: Maximum temperature at 41 degrees; Capital records 377 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi News Today Highlights 17 May, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi Temperature News: The city on Monday registered 377 new coronavirus infection and 1 death

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 11:25:21 am
Partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live Highlights: Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

The national capital on Monday registered 377 new coronavirus infection and 1 death, according to data shared by the officials at the health Department. The positivity rate rose to 3.37 percent.

In other news, a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Monday night. Officials said that a group of labourers were initially trapped inside the factory but were rescued in time. According to the police, they received a call about the fire at 8.40 pm. Police staff and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Delhi News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 3.37 percent; A fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Monday night

10:53 (IST)17 May 2022
Legalising same-sex marriages petitions: Plea for live streaming proceedings a publicity ploy, says Centre to Delhi HC

Opposing an application seeking live streaming proceedings of the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in India, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the plea was “aimed at creation of a dramatic impression of the proceedings and to win sympathy”. Read more

10:52 (IST)17 May 2022
Conman Sukesh went on hunger strike twice in Tihar to meet wife more often

To meet his wife more than twice per month, as mandated in the jail manual, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on hunger strike, demanding he be allowed to see his wife Leena Maria Paul, who is also lodged in Tihar jail, more often. Read more

10:50 (IST)17 May 2022
Delhi rewind: How Delite, among Delhi’s first cinemas in Independent India, came up following Nehru’s call

Piyush Raizada (61) faintly recollected his father, Brij Mohan Lal Raizada, narrating a fond experience of a cinema in Calcutta, that convinced him of entering a similar business. Raizada was involved in an automobile business at that time and lived in Sitaram Bazar inside the Walled City. Read more

More people opting for third Covid dose in Delhi since it was made free

There has been an increase in the number of people taking the third Covid precaution dose in Delhi after the government made it available for free across age groups, with the number of precaution doses administered over the last one week crossing doses one and two for the first time.

Delhi HC quashes sexual harassment case against man after settlement, asks him to undergo community service

Quashing a case of sexual harassment against a man on the grounds of settlement with the victim, the Delhi High Court has asked the accused to undertake community service for one month at a hospital in the national capital.

In bid to flee attack by rival group, five men feared drowned in Yamuna

Five men were feared drowned in the Yamuna river at Yamunanagar as they reportedly jumped into the water to save their lives after being attacked by a rival group on Sunday evening.

