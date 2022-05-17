Delhi News Live: Maximum temperature at 41 degrees; Capital records 377 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi Live Highlights: Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday, with cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.
The national capital on Monday registered 377 new coronavirus infection and 1 death, according to data shared by the officials at the health Department. The positivity rate rose to 3.37 percent.
In other news, a fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Monday night. Officials said that a group of labourers were initially trapped inside the factory but were rescued in time. According to the police, they received a call about the fire at 8.40 pm. Police staff and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Opposing an application seeking live streaming proceedings of the petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriages in India, the Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the plea was "aimed at creation of a dramatic impression of the proceedings and to win sympathy".
To meet his wife more than twice per month, as mandated in the jail manual, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went on hunger strike, demanding he be allowed to see his wife Leena Maria Paul, who is also lodged in Tihar jail, more often.
Piyush Raizada (61) faintly recollected his father, Brij Mohan Lal Raizada, narrating a fond experience of a cinema in Calcutta, that convinced him of entering a similar business. Raizada was involved in an automobile business at that time and lived in Sitaram Bazar inside the Walled City.