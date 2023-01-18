scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Several flights delayed at IGI due to fog; winter Assembly session to conclude today

Delhi News Live Updates: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safadarjung observatory recorded a temperature of  5.8 degre Celsius at 5. 30 AM. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 18, 2023 08:59 IST
Commuters wait to board a bus at Rajiv Chowk during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Delhi News Live Updates: Several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport Wednesday morning owing to the low visibility due to fog., news agency ANI reported. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Nationa capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degree celsius today. Safadarjung observatory recorded a temperature of  5.8 degre Celsius at 5.30 AM.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Delhi Assembly will conclude today. The session started on Monday (January 16) and saw the AAP government and LG VK saxena’s office engaging in a war of words over various issues. As per the schedule for the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the accounts report of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Financial Year 2020-21. The assembly will also hold a discussion on ‘steps to improve law and order situation and women security,’ in the light of the recent Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old woman was killed after being being hit by a car which dragged her over 10 kms.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, accused of lying to police about the identity of the driver of the car that allegedly hit and dragged Anjali Singh. The court noted that there was no document to show that there was a prior meeting of minds. Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar granted bail to Bhardwaj on executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount. The accused has been asked not to threaten witnesses, tamper with evidence or leave the country without the court’s prior permission

Live Blog

08:57 (IST)18 Jan 2023
Delhi’s Pragati Maidan complex project misses Jan 15 deadline

Having missed the target of completion by January 15, the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex that is set to host the G20 Summit in September is still under construction, said officials.

The project, which is being executed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd. and managed by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, began after the demolition of existing structures at Pragati Maidan, including Hall of Nations designed by Raj Rewal, in 2017. It missed several deadlines after the first one in 2019. In November 2022, NBCC officials said work was commencing with the deadline of January 15 in mind. Read More

BJP MLAs protest at the BR Ambedkar statue oputside Delhi Assembly alleging corruption by the Kejriwal government. (Express Photo)

To protest against ‘corruption’, Delhi BJP MLAs wear all-black to the Assembly session

A day after they wore oxygen masks and carried oxygen cylinders to the Assembly to protest air pollution in the Capital, the eight MLAs of the BJP Tuesday attended the second day of the winter session wearing black outfits and turbans to protest against “corruption by the Delhi government” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs also carried placards and posters reading, “Kejriwal ki bhrasht sarkar, istifa do, istifa do (the corrupt government of Kejriwal must resign)”.

During a press conference before the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP leaders wore black outfits to show their “agony over the murder of democracy in the Assembly”.

In Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal takes aim at L-G Saxena: ‘Feudal mindset’

A day after he marched to the L-G’s House with his MLAs and party workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched a scathing attack on V K Saxena by calling him a “samantwadi”, and accusing him of having a “feudal mindset”.

“India is lagging behind because of people with feudal ideology like him,” he said. Speaking on the second day of the winter session, the CM compared the L-G to the British Viceroy and asked if people of the country fought for Independence only to be subjected to dictatorial behaviour.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 08:54 IST
