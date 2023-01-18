Delhi News Live Updates: Several flights delayed at IGI due to fog; winter Assembly session to conclude today

BJP MLAs protest at the BR Ambedkar statue oputside Delhi Assembly alleging corruption by the Kejriwal government. (Express Photo)

A day after they wore oxygen masks and carried oxygen cylinders to the Assembly to protest air pollution in the Capital, the eight MLAs of the BJP Tuesday attended the second day of the winter session wearing black outfits and turbans to protest against “corruption by the Delhi government” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The MLAs also carried placards and posters reading, “Kejriwal ki bhrasht sarkar, istifa do, istifa do (the corrupt government of Kejriwal must resign)”.

During a press conference before the commencement of the session, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP leaders wore black outfits to show their “agony over the murder of democracy in the Assembly”.

A day after he marched to the L-G’s House with his MLAs and party workers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched a scathing attack on V K Saxena by calling him a “samantwadi”, and accusing him of having a “feudal mindset”.

“India is lagging behind because of people with feudal ideology like him,” he said. Speaking on the second day of the winter session, the CM compared the L-G to the British Viceroy and asked if people of the country fought for Independence only to be subjected to dictatorial behaviour.