Delhi News Live Updates: Several flights delayed at IGI due to fog; winter Assembly session to conclude today

Delhi News Live Updates: Several flights were delayed at the Delhi airport Wednesday morning owing to the low visibility due to fog., news agency ANI reported. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Nationa capital recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degree celsius today. Safadarjung observatory recorded a temperature of 5.8 degre Celsius at 5.30 AM.
Meanwhile, the winter session of the Delhi Assembly will conclude today. The session started on Monday (January 16) and saw the AAP government and LG VK saxena’s office engaging in a war of words over various issues. As per the schedule for the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the accounts report of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for the Financial Year 2020-21. The assembly will also hold a discussion on ‘steps to improve law and order situation and women security,’ in the light of the recent Kanjhawala incident where a 20-year-old woman was killed after being being hit by a car which dragged her over 10 kms.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, accused of lying to police about the identity of the driver of the car that allegedly hit and dragged Anjali Singh. The court noted that there was no document to show that there was a prior meeting of minds. Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar granted bail to Bhardwaj on executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount. The accused has been asked not to threaten witnesses, tamper with evidence or leave the country without the court’s prior permission
Having missed the target of completion by January 15, the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex that is set to host the G20 Summit in September is still under construction, said officials.
The project, which is being executed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd. and managed by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, began after the demolition of existing structures at Pragati Maidan, including Hall of Nations designed by Raj Rewal, in 2017. It missed several deadlines after the first one in 2019. In November 2022, NBCC officials said work was commencing with the deadline of January 15 in mind. Read More