Delhi News Live Updates: IMD predicts possibility of light rains tonight; SDMC to build ‘Wall of honour’ at Sarita Vihar

Delhi News Live Updates: Under the influence of a western disturbance, light rainfall is a possibility over Delhi towards Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thundershowers and strong winds are also on the forecast for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, to pay tribute to security force personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the country, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is going to construct a “Wall of Honour” in South East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. The 40 feet wide and 12-foot tall wall will be inscribed with the names of more than 200 personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces.

In other news, in her first statement since taking charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Monday said the university would “strive to implement” the National Education Policy as per the vision of the Prime Minister and the focus would be on “constructing Indo-centric narratives”.