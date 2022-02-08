scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: February 8, 2022 11:02:41 am
(File)

Delhi News Live Updates: Under the influence of a western disturbance, light rainfall is a possibility over Delhi towards Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thundershowers and strong winds are also on the forecast for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, to pay tribute to security force personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the country, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is going to construct a “Wall of Honour” in South East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar. The 40 feet wide and 12-foot tall wall will be inscribed with the names of more than 200 personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces.

In other news, in her first statement since taking charge as the Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Monday said the university would “strive to implement” the National Education Policy as per the vision of the Prime Minister and the focus would be on “constructing Indo-centric narratives”.

Delhi News Live Updates: IMD predicts possibility of light rains tonight; SDMC to build 'Wall of honour' at Sarita Vihar; Extension work completed at Delhi airport; SC orders demolition of Supertech twin towers within two weeks. Follow this space for all the latest updates.

11:02 (IST)08 Feb 2022
Dwarka: Assailants flee after firing at 26-year-old doctor's face

A 26-year-old resident doctor of RTR Hospital was allegedly shot in the face by unknown persons Monday night. Police said the doctor was standing outside the hospital building in Dwarka when unknown assailants came in a car, fired at him and fled.

The injured doctor, identified as Hemant, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. No arrests have been made in the case. The accused are absconding.

11:02 (IST)08 Feb 2022
SDMC to build ‘Wall of Honour’ as tribute to security force personnel in Sarita Vihar

To pay tribute to security force personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the country, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is going to construct a “Wall of Honour” in South East Delhi's Sarita Vihar.  The 40 feet wide and 12-foot tall wall will be inscribed with the names of more than 200 personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces.

11:01 (IST)08 Feb 2022
Hello and welcome to our Delhi blog.

(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna, File)

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) Monday said they have completed the expansion work at the Delhi Airport’s T1 arrival terminal. Domestic passengers at the airport will soon be able to experience the 800-square metre arrival hall with VIP lounges, galleries, better food courts and parking space.

Begin demolition of Supertech twin towers in 2 weeks, SC tells authorities

The Supreme Court Monday directed that the demolition of the 40-storey twin towers built by real-estate major Supertech Ltd in violation of norms at its Emerald Court project in Noida (New Okhla Industrial Development Authority) start within two weeks.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court. Work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order,” a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said and asked the CEO to convene a meeting with all agencies concerned with the demolition including the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) within 72 hours so as to finalise the dates and schedule for it.

No justice in keeping bail plea pending for 7 months: Sharjeel lawyer to court in UAPA riots case

JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s lawyer Monday told a Delhi court that there was no justice in keeping his bail application in a UAPA case, in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, pending for seven months. Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir was making his rebuttals on behalf of Imam before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The court will hear the matter on February 9.

