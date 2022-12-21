scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: ‘Today’s fight is between two ideologies, one which benefits few & the other raises people’s voice’ says Rahul Gandhi in Nuh

Delhi News Live Updates: AAP gets notice to return Rs 97 crore spent on ads; excise scam created by AAP leaders to generate illegal funds, caused loss of Rs 2,873 crore, says ED in chargesheet.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 21, 2022 8:32:07 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar, December 19, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates: As the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Haryana, the neighbouring state of Delhi, on Wednesday, party leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP saying the fight today was between two ideologies — one which benefitted a select few, while the “other was the voice of the people, farmers and labourers”. Addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Nuh, Rahul Gandhi said the fight between the two ideologies in the country was not a new one and has been going on for thousands of years.

Government funds allegedly being used for political advertisements is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and AAP, with the former directing the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling party. L-G Vijai Kumar Saxena cited recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed CCRGA, which had ruled that government funds were misused for ads. Saxena’s latest directive prompted a sharp reaction from AAP, with its spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj saying that the L-G “doesn’t have any idea or knowledge” of rules, and accusing him of “dancing to the BJP’s tunes”.

The ED has claimed in its charge sheet before a court here that the Delhi Excise Policy, which caused “total loss of Rs 2,873 crore” to government exchequer, was a device created by AAP leaders, some of who are part of Delhi government, to generate illegal funds. In its first chargesheet filed in the scam, the agency alleged that the constitution of the expert committee and calling of public opinion were merely eyewash and their reports were never to be implemented.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: AAP’s Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, KCR daughter named in ED chargesheet in liquor policy case. Follow this space for latest news updates from the national capital.

08:21 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Gurugram imposes two-day ban on unmanned aerial vehicles for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Thursday and Friday in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has already issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The yatra, which completed its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday, will camp in Alwar and enter Haryana on Wednesday morning. The yatra in Haryana will have two phases. 

Gurugram Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the two days. Commuters travelling to Sohna-Nuh-Palwal from Gurugram have been advised to turn left from Damdama and take the road from Daula village to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road via Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Nuh and Palwal. "Rewari to Sohna-Rewari-Tauru via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon to Gurugram," according to the advisory. (PTI)

08:07 (IST)21 Dec 2022
'This fight will continue and Congress will play a role in it': Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Haryana, said on Wednesday: "BJP leaders asked me what was the reason for the yatra... Why walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir?  I replied to them - Aapke nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hein. Jab bhi ye log iss dharti pe nafrat failane nikalte hein, hamari vichardhara ke log mohabbat aur pyar failane nikal padte hein... this is not a new fight. This fight (ladai) is a thousand-years-old and in this, two ideologies historically have fought against each other. One ideology is one that benefits a few people - some 5, 10, 15 people only - and the other ideology is the voice of the people... the voice and pain of farmers, labourers... so this fight will continue and Congress will play a role in it."

"I have learnt a lot during the yatra. There are no long speeches here. We start at 6 am and walk for 6-7 hours... these days there is a huge chasm between leaders and people. I am talking about all political parties here, whether it is Congress, BJP or SP. Netaon aur janta ke beech mein khai ban gyi hai. Leaders they think there is no need to listen to people and they give long speeches. This yatra has tried to change that. Here, we walk for 7-8 hours and all the leaders listen to the issues of farmers, women, small shopkeepers, labourers and the youth and then after walking on the roads for 7-8 hours. There is a speech of 15 mins... We have given a vision for the nation's politics," Rahul Gandhi added.

08:03 (IST)21 Dec 2022
'This Yatra is of farmers, shopkeepers, labourers and crores of unemployed youth': RaGa

While addressing a large group of party leaders and workers after the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Someone just said that I am the nation's tapaswi. Meine koi bada kaam nhi kiya hai. In this country, crores of tapaswis daily wake up at 4 am and go to work on their farms, and they walk on the streets all their life... Toh ye koi bada kaam nhi kiya hai jo hum Kanyakumari se Kashmir chal diye hein, isse bada kaam iss desh ke gareeb log, kisan, mazdoor.. har roz karte hein."

"I have learnt a lot while walking on the roads during this yatra, which could not have been learnt in a car, or plane or a helicopter...No power can stop this yatra. There is a reason for this. Ye yatra Congress party ki yatra nhi hai. Congress ke neta zaroor ismein chal rhe hein. But this yatra is of the poor, farmers, small shopkeepers, labourers and for crores of unemployed youth, who are uncertain of their future - ye yatra unki hai," Rahul Gandhi added.

07:59 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana Wednesday morning in the presence of senior party leaders from the state. The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.

The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

The Yatra concluded its Rajasthan leg Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state. (PTI)

07:58 (IST)21 Dec 2022
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the national capital.

Homeless people during winter day, in New Delhi, December 20, 2022. (PTI)

AAP’s Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, KCR daughter named in ED chargesheet in liquor policy case

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was part of the ‘South group’ which paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed before a special judge at Rouse Avenue district court, has relied on the statement of Indospirits MD Sameer Mahendru, who is an accused in the alleged money laundering case, to allege that he was approached by members of the ‘South group’. It is alleged that they expressed an interest in his company, and his initial pushback against this partnership fizzled out after a promise by AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair to provide him with a wholesale business.

BJP MP Parvesh Singh (File)

Order on gurdwara under BJP fire, MP Parvesh Singh targets CM Kejriwal

An order issued by a sub-divisional magistrate in Delhi over alleged encroachment and noise pollution by a gurdwara in a residential neighbourhood has prompted a sharp reaction from the BJP.

“Delhi government’s new Tughlaqi Farman. Now Arvind Kejriwal ji’s government will control your religious places also. SDM Rohini has put restrictions on timing and people coming to Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Rohini (sic),” BJP MP Parvesh Singh tweeted.

The Delhi government did not respond to messages seeking a response on the issue.

The DoE is in the process of identifying students with low BMI and conducting medical check-ups. (File, representational)

Snack breaks for school students as Delhi govt plans health interventions

A set of interventions, including institutionalising a “mini snack break” as part of the school timetable, are being introduced in Delhi government schools with the aim of “overcoming malnutrition”.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) is in the process of identifying students with low BMI studying in their schools and conducting medical check-ups. At the same time, it will implement interventions at the school level and keep track of children with low BMI by instructing class teachers to maintain a regular record of the height and weight of each child in their class.

As part of the interventions, school timetables will be restructured with a “mini snack break” two-and-a-half hours before the lunch break.

