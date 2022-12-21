Delhi News Live Updates: ‘Today’s fight is between two ideologies, one which benefits few & the other raises people’s voice’ says Rahul Gandhi in Nuh

Delhi News Live Updates: As the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Haryana, the neighbouring state of Delhi, on Wednesday, party leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP saying the fight today was between two ideologies — one which benefitted a select few, while the “other was the voice of the people, farmers and labourers”. Addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Nuh, Rahul Gandhi said the fight between the two ideologies in the country was not a new one and has been going on for thousands of years.
Government funds allegedly being used for political advertisements is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and AAP, with the former directing the Chief Secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the ruling party. L-G Vijai Kumar Saxena cited recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed CCRGA, which had ruled that government funds were misused for ads. Saxena’s latest directive prompted a sharp reaction from AAP, with its spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj saying that the L-G “doesn’t have any idea or knowledge” of rules, and accusing him of “dancing to the BJP’s tunes”.
The ED has claimed in its charge sheet before a court here that the Delhi Excise Policy, which caused “total loss of Rs 2,873 crore” to government exchequer, was a device created by AAP leaders, some of who are part of Delhi government, to generate illegal funds. In its first chargesheet filed in the scam, the agency alleged that the constitution of the expert committee and calling of public opinion were merely eyewash and their reports were never to be implemented.
The district authorities here have banned the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including drones, on Thursday and Friday in view of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has already issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The yatra, which completed its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday, will camp in Alwar and enter Haryana on Wednesday morning. The yatra in Haryana will have two phases.
Gurugram Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the two days. Commuters travelling to Sohna-Nuh-Palwal from Gurugram have been advised to turn left from Damdama and take the road from Daula village to Western Chowk Ballabhgarh Road via Silani Chowk Palwal Road to Nuh and Palwal. "Rewari to Sohna-Rewari-Tauru via KMP go to Palwal and Pachgaon to Gurugram," according to the advisory. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Haryana, said on Wednesday: "BJP leaders asked me what was the reason for the yatra... Why walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir? I replied to them - Aapke nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hein. Jab bhi ye log iss dharti pe nafrat failane nikalte hein, hamari vichardhara ke log mohabbat aur pyar failane nikal padte hein... this is not a new fight. This fight (ladai) is a thousand-years-old and in this, two ideologies historically have fought against each other. One ideology is one that benefits a few people - some 5, 10, 15 people only - and the other ideology is the voice of the people... the voice and pain of farmers, labourers... so this fight will continue and Congress will play a role in it."
"I have learnt a lot during the yatra. There are no long speeches here. We start at 6 am and walk for 6-7 hours... these days there is a huge chasm between leaders and people. I am talking about all political parties here, whether it is Congress, BJP or SP. Netaon aur janta ke beech mein khai ban gyi hai. Leaders they think there is no need to listen to people and they give long speeches. This yatra has tried to change that. Here, we walk for 7-8 hours and all the leaders listen to the issues of farmers, women, small shopkeepers, labourers and the youth and then after walking on the roads for 7-8 hours. There is a speech of 15 mins... We have given a vision for the nation's politics," Rahul Gandhi added.
While addressing a large group of party leaders and workers after the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Someone just said that I am the nation's tapaswi. Meine koi bada kaam nhi kiya hai. In this country, crores of tapaswis daily wake up at 4 am and go to work on their farms, and they walk on the streets all their life... Toh ye koi bada kaam nhi kiya hai jo hum Kanyakumari se Kashmir chal diye hein, isse bada kaam iss desh ke gareeb log, kisan, mazdoor.. har roz karte hein."
"I have learnt a lot while walking on the roads during this yatra, which could not have been learnt in a car, or plane or a helicopter...No power can stop this yatra. There is a reason for this. Ye yatra Congress party ki yatra nhi hai. Congress ke neta zaroor ismein chal rhe hein. But this yatra is of the poor, farmers, small shopkeepers, labourers and for crores of unemployed youth, who are uncertain of their future - ye yatra unki hai," Rahul Gandhi added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana Wednesday morning in the presence of senior party leaders from the state. The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana.
While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others.
The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.
The Yatra concluded its Rajasthan leg Tuesday evening after covering a distance of nearly 485 km in 15 days in the party-ruled state. (PTI)
