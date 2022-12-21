Delhi News Live Updates: ‘Today’s fight is between two ideologies, one which benefits few & the other raises people’s voice’ says Rahul Gandhi in Nuh

'This fight will continue and Congress will play a role in it': Rahul Gandhi in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Haryana, said on Wednesday: "BJP leaders asked me what was the reason for the yatra... Why walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir? I replied to them - Aapke nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hein. Jab bhi ye log iss dharti pe nafrat failane nikalte hein, hamari vichardhara ke log mohabbat aur pyar failane nikal padte hein... this is not a new fight. This fight (ladai) is a thousand-years-old and in this, two ideologies historically have fought against each other. One ideology is one that benefits a few people - some 5, 10, 15 people only - and the other ideology is the voice of the people... the voice and pain of farmers, labourers... so this fight will continue and Congress will play a role in it."

"I have learnt a lot during the yatra. There are no long speeches here. We start at 6 am and walk for 6-7 hours... these days there is a huge chasm between leaders and people. I am talking about all political parties here, whether it is Congress, BJP or SP. Netaon aur janta ke beech mein khai ban gyi hai. Leaders they think there is no need to listen to people and they give long speeches. This yatra has tried to change that. Here, we walk for 7-8 hours and all the leaders listen to the issues of farmers, women, small shopkeepers, labourers and the youth and then after walking on the roads for 7-8 hours. There is a speech of 15 mins... We have given a vision for the nation's politics," Rahul Gandhi added.