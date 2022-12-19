Delhi News Live Updates: PWD to hire guards to keep watch on revamped roads; Delhi Police asks CBI to seek Interpol help in AIIMS server hack probe

Delhi News Live Updates (December 19): Following incidents of theft and encroachment on its revamped roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire a special agency to man each stretch and ensure decorative lights, plants and other expensive items are not stolen. As of now, an agency has been hired and deployed at Road 49 Pitampura, Moti Bagh-Naraina flyover and Road 59 Wazirabad. The department has further floated tenders for the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.
In other news, the Delhi Police has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek details from Interpol and other agencies about the IP addresses of the two email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with the AIIMS server attack. Police said their investigation led them to IP addresses which belong to Hong Kong and China’s Henan Province, which were used to encrypt system files in the five servers at AIIMS.
Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi has recorded its highest ever number of job offers so far in 2022-2023, for the second year straight, following a dip in the first Covid year. As of December 15, students from the college have received over 1,300 job offers with over 1,150 students being uniquely selected. According to the institute, this is an over 10% increase in the number of unique selections in the period from December 1-15. It has also recorded that more than 260 pre-placement offers have been received by students.
Explaining the need for security, a senior PWD official said, “Under the streetscaping project, the department has installed costly plants, artefacts, decorative pillars, lanterns and streets lights and furniture for beautification. Theft and encroachment, however, are a big issue – more than 60 costly poles and designer lights were stolen during installation… even people travelling in luxury cars plunder costly plants installed on the sidewalks. To prevent petty theft, encroachment as well as for upkeep and maintenance of the area, the streetscaping division has decided to hire a special agency for providing round-the-clock security.”
Fourteen stretches, including Lodhi Road, Moti Bagh, Pitampura, Aurobindo Marg etc, were revamped under the Chief Minister’s ambitious streetscaping, redevelopment and beautification project, under which the government proposed to develop about 500 km of the city roads along the lines of European standards.
As of now, the PWD has hired and deployed an agency at Road 49 Pitampura, Moti Bagh-Naraina flyover and Road 59 Wazirabad. The department has further floated tenders for the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.
