scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: PWD to hire guards to keep watch on revamped roads; Delhi Police asks CBI to seek Interpol help in AIIMS server hack probe

Delhi Latest News Today: IIT-Delhi records its highest placements till mid-December; scenes of hope and heartbreak seen at the French Embassy during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2022 7:50:33 am
delhi news live updates"To prevent petty theft, encroachment as well as for upkeep and maintenance of the area, the streetscaping division has decided to hire a special agency for providing round-the-clock security," a senior PWD official said. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates (December 19): Following incidents of theft and encroachment on its revamped roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire a special agency to man each stretch and ensure decorative lights, plants and other expensive items are not stolen. As of now, an agency has been hired and deployed at Road 49 Pitampura, Moti Bagh-Naraina flyover and Road 59 Wazirabad. The department has further floated tenders for the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.

In other news, the Delhi Police has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek details from Interpol and other agencies about the IP addresses of the two email IDs from China and Hong Kong in connection with the AIIMS server attack. Police said their investigation led them to IP addresses which belong to Hong Kong and China’s Henan Province, which were used to encrypt system files in the five servers at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, IIT-Delhi has recorded its highest ever number of job offers so far in 2022-2023, for the second year straight, following a dip in the first Covid year. As of December 15, students from the college have received over 1,300 job offers with over 1,150 students being uniquely selected. According to the institute, this is an over 10% increase in the number of unique selections in the period from December 1-15. It has also recorded that more than 260 pre-placement offers have been received by students.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: PWD to hire guards to keep watch on revamped roads; Delhi Police asks CBI to seek Interpol help in AIIMS server hack probe; IIT-Delhi records its highest placements till mid-December. Follow this space for latest updates from Delhi-NCR.

07:49 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Plants, designer lights stolen from revamped roads in Delhi; PWD to hire guards to keep watch

Following incidents of theft and encroachment on its revamped roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to hire a special agency to man each stretch and ensure decorative lights, plants and other expensive items are not stolen.

Explaining the need for security, a senior PWD official said, “Under the streetscaping project, the department has installed costly plants, artefacts, decorative pillars, lanterns and streets lights and furniture for beautification. Theft and encroachment, however, are a big issue – more than 60 costly poles and designer lights were stolen during installation… even people travelling in luxury cars plunder costly plants installed on the sidewalks. To prevent petty theft, encroachment as well as for upkeep and maintenance of the area, the streetscaping division has decided to hire a special agency for providing round-the-clock security.”

Fourteen stretches, including Lodhi Road, Moti Bagh, Pitampura, Aurobindo Marg etc, were revamped under the Chief Minister’s ambitious streetscaping, redevelopment and beautification project, under which the government proposed to develop about 500 km of the city roads along the lines of European standards.

As of now, the PWD has hired and deployed an agency at Road 49 Pitampura, Moti Bagh-Naraina flyover and Road 59 Wazirabad. The department has further floated tenders for the Ashram-Moolchand stretch.

Gayathri Mani reports

07:48 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Delhi-NCR news live

Hi!

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Delhi-NCR.

Nearly 100 years ago, the transfer of the Imperial Capital from Calcutta to Delhi and the subsequent movement of government servants from Bengal to the new capital prompted the establishment of a new school for a new population in the city: the Raisina Bengali School.

The school was established on January 2, 1925 and is a government-aided school. According to Samar Chakravarty, former librarian of the school, it was initially set up in Doctor’s Lane in Gole Market, after which it operated in the premises of Willingdon Hospital, and then in another nearby location before finally finding a permanent home in its current location in Mandir Marg.

Set up nearly a century ago, how Raisina Bengali School catered to a new population in a new capital

In 1931, BN Das, the secretary and manager of the new school, wrote to the Chief Commissioner requesting that accommodation be arranged for the school’s small staff of teachers. In his letter, he informed the Chief Commissioner that the school had 12 teachers, stating that “all of them, except one who is a local Mohamedan, are for obvious reasons Bengalis recruited from their home-province Bengal.”

“This institution is, to all intents and purposes, a natural off-shoot of the Imperial Capital on its transference from Calcutta to Delhi, in as much it caters for the education need of the sons and wards of the Bengali section of the non-migratory staff of the government of India and the teachers of the institution as such, should therefore have a legitimate claim to at least a part of the amenities that the Govt. of India have been pleased to confer to their own men,” he wrote in his plea.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:47:07 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close