Delhi News Live Updates: PWD to hire guards to keep watch on revamped roads; Delhi Police asks CBI to seek Interpol help in AIIMS server hack probe

Nearly 100 years ago, the transfer of the Imperial Capital from Calcutta to Delhi and the subsequent movement of government servants from Bengal to the new capital prompted the establishment of a new school for a new population in the city: the Raisina Bengali School.

The school was established on January 2, 1925 and is a government-aided school. According to Samar Chakravarty, former librarian of the school, it was initially set up in Doctor’s Lane in Gole Market, after which it operated in the premises of Willingdon Hospital, and then in another nearby location before finally finding a permanent home in its current location in Mandir Marg.

In 1931, BN Das, the secretary and manager of the new school, wrote to the Chief Commissioner requesting that accommodation be arranged for the school’s small staff of teachers. In his letter, he informed the Chief Commissioner that the school had 12 teachers, stating that “all of them, except one who is a local Mohamedan, are for obvious reasons Bengalis recruited from their home-province Bengal.”

“This institution is, to all intents and purposes, a natural off-shoot of the Imperial Capital on its transference from Calcutta to Delhi, in as much it caters for the education need of the sons and wards of the Bengali section of the non-migratory staff of the government of India and the teachers of the institution as such, should therefore have a legitimate claim to at least a part of the amenities that the Govt. of India have been pleased to confer to their own men,” he wrote in his plea.