Saturday, Dec 31, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Dip in mercury, dense fog on forecast for New Year in the city; AQI turns ‘very poor’

Delhi News Live Updates: Winter chill and dense fog are expected to return to Delhi in the New Year. The minimum temperature is going to dip to 4 degrees Celsius, starting January 1.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2022 9:21:56 am
Dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening in Delhi and cold weather conditions on Sunday. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in the national capital dipped to “very poor”, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 369 on Saturday morning. The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday had directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.

With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city. Exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year’s eve to ease overcrowding, officials said Friday. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi Friday claimed that the party is shifting slum dwellers to Narela despite promising them a flat at the newly built EWS apartment at Kalkaji. Ahead of MCD polls, BJP took slum dwellers from across the national capital to the newly built flats and were promised similar flats under the in-site rehabilitation programme. She alleged that on Thursday evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp saying that people living in the camp will be moved to Narela.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Gym owner shot dead in Delhi’s Preet Vihar office; Over 500 bottles of top liquor brands seized in excise raid in Delhi; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

09:21 (IST)31 Dec 2022
New Year’s eve celebrations: Noida police issue traffic advisory

In the wake of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory listing diversions and restrictions of vehicles that will come into force from 4 pm on December 31. The curbs in the movement of vehicles are largely centered around commercial centres and malls of the city, the police said.

The traffic police have also said that the Sector 18 multilevel parking would be the key parking zone for these parts of Noida on New Year’s eve.

To clamp down on drink-driving cases, the traffic police have warned of using breathalysers extensively and the offenders would be fined. The police have also advised against parking vehicles on public roads in areas such as Kisan Chowk, Jagat Farm, and Pari Chowk, as the vehicles of those who have erred would be seized. The area from Nursery T Point to Atta Chowk and the Sector 18 metro station is also a ‘no parking’ zone, the police said. (Read More)

09:21 (IST)31 Dec 2022
New Year’s celebrations: Where to park in Gurgaon’s Sector 29

The Gurgaon police are expecting large crowds for New Year’s celebrations across the city and have selected designated parking spots for revellers on Saturday evening.

Expecting a large number of people to gather at malls, hotels, clubs and restaurants, the police will place an additional 60 barricade points to manage the traffic situation. Close to 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across several parts of Gurgaon to ensure there is no ruckus.

There are over 40 pubs and restaurants in Sector 29, which is where the police will concentrate their efforts. (Read More)

09:20 (IST)31 Dec 2022
16,500 personnel, 1,600 pickets: Delhi Police readies for New Year’s Eve

With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city.

Senior officers Thursday said more than 16,500 personnel will be deployed on the streets to keep a check on people. Almost 1,000 traffic personnel and 20 companies from other agencies will guard the streets all night.

Police said no vehicles will be allowed at Connaught Place after 8 pm. Only authorised vehicles can enter, and others will have to access roads outside Outer Circle, Mandi House, Minto Road, R K Ashram Marg etc. Parking arrangements have been made at Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Panchkuian Road, KG Marg etc. (Read More)

09:18 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Ghaziabad police intensify patrolling, security measures as New Year approaches

Police in Ghaziabad’s Trans Hindon and Rural zones have announced a series of security measures that will be implemented over the weekend on the occasion of New Year.

In the Trans Hindon area, teams with breathalysers will be posted near Kaushambi’s EDM Mall, near the Mahagun/Signature Mall, Mohan Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Shaheed Nagar, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Bhaupur T-point, Sikanderpur cut, and Farrukhnagar Chauraha, among other places, officers said. Police personnel will also be posted at sites where events will be possibly held, including malls in the city. (Read More)

09:18 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Dip in mercury, dense fog on forecast for New Year in Delhi

Winter chill and dense fog are expected to return to Delhi in the New Year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.

“Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi,” a statement issued by IMD said. (Read More)

09:16 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's Delhi Live Blog

Hello Readers, Welcome to today's Delhi Live Blog! Follow this space to get all the latest updates from your city. 

5 cases that rocked the capital, kept Delhi Police on their toes in 2022

A murder that shocked the nation, a suicide that left investigators stunned, and an acid attack that sparked citywide outrage are among crimes that rocked the national capital this year. A look back at some of the most prominent cases, and where they stand now.

The murder of Shraddha Walkar

The gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar in South Delhi’s Mehrauli kept investigators across police stations busy for weeks. Though they had caught the alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala, and got his confession, they had little else to prove his involvement – be it the body or the murder weapon.

Walkar was allegedly strangled to death and her body was chopped into 30-35 pieces, allegedly by Aaftab, her live-in partner, in May. The matter only came to light last month after Walkar’s father approached Mumbai Police with a missing persons complaint. The case was then transferred to Delhi Police as the couple were last seen in Delhi this year.

As temperature dips, what works — and what doesn’t — at Delhi’s night shelters

Twenty beds are laid side by side, each with a mattress, sheets, blankets and a pillow, at a small night shelter near ISBT Kashmere Gate. A simple rectangular building, it provides protection from the biting cold outside. Several off-white tents have been set up next to the building, and across the road, adjacent to the Yamuna bank, lie a row of blue porta cabins housing more people in need of shelter.

With temperatures in Delhi expected to dip again over the next three days, The Indian Express visited night shelters in and around ISBT and Hanuman Temple in Kashmere Gate, where the streets are home to hundreds of people. Cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to hit parts of Delhi on New Year’s Eve and the winter chill would intensify further in early January, the IMD has said.

BJP defeated and AAP besieged — Delhi’s year in politics

From the city’s most bitterly contested municipal polls in recent years and tensions between the offices of the new lieutenant governor and the Delhi government at an all-time high to a Delhi minister being arrested, Delhi’s political scenes have remained high-strung this year.

MCD reunification and delayed elections

One of the biggest political developments in the city took place in March, when hours before the dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls were to be announced, the Centre indicated that it was keen on reuniting the trifurcated civic body. This meant that elections were postponed, municipal wards redrawn, with the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP of timing the move to gain political advantage. The MCD reunification, however, is a significant political as well as governance move. Trifurcated by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2011-12, the body has been severely cash strapped over the years and having three bodies did not help. The BJP governed the MCD for 15 years—between 2007 and 2022—and remained at loggerheads with the AAP government in the state between 2015 and 2022. In December, it was the AAP that won the first elections held to the unified MCD.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 09:08 IST
