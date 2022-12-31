Delhi News Live Updates: Dip in mercury, dense fog on forecast for New Year in the city; AQI turns ‘very poor’

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in the national capital dipped to “very poor”, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 369 on Saturday morning. The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday had directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.
With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city. Exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year’s eve to ease overcrowding, officials said Friday. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.
Hitting out at the BJP-led central government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi Friday claimed that the party is shifting slum dwellers to Narela despite promising them a flat at the newly built EWS apartment at Kalkaji. Ahead of MCD polls, BJP took slum dwellers from across the national capital to the newly built flats and were promised similar flats under the in-site rehabilitation programme. She alleged that on Thursday evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp saying that people living in the camp will be moved to Narela.
In the wake of the New Year’s eve celebrations, the Noida Traffic police have issued an advisory listing diversions and restrictions of vehicles that will come into force from 4 pm on December 31. The curbs in the movement of vehicles are largely centered around commercial centres and malls of the city, the police said.
The traffic police have also said that the Sector 18 multilevel parking would be the key parking zone for these parts of Noida on New Year’s eve.
To clamp down on drink-driving cases, the traffic police have warned of using breathalysers extensively and the offenders would be fined. The police have also advised against parking vehicles on public roads in areas such as Kisan Chowk, Jagat Farm, and Pari Chowk, as the vehicles of those who have erred would be seized. The area from Nursery T Point to Atta Chowk and the Sector 18 metro station is also a ‘no parking’ zone, the police said. (Read More)
The Gurgaon police are expecting large crowds for New Year’s celebrations across the city and have selected designated parking spots for revellers on Saturday evening.
Expecting a large number of people to gather at malls, hotels, clubs and restaurants, the police will place an additional 60 barricade points to manage the traffic situation. Close to 4,000 police personnel will be deployed across several parts of Gurgaon to ensure there is no ruckus.
There are over 40 pubs and restaurants in Sector 29, which is where the police will concentrate their efforts. (Read More)
With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city.
Senior officers Thursday said more than 16,500 personnel will be deployed on the streets to keep a check on people. Almost 1,000 traffic personnel and 20 companies from other agencies will guard the streets all night.
Police said no vehicles will be allowed at Connaught Place after 8 pm. Only authorised vehicles can enter, and others will have to access roads outside Outer Circle, Mandi House, Minto Road, R K Ashram Marg etc. Parking arrangements have been made at Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Panchkuian Road, KG Marg etc. (Read More)
Police in Ghaziabad’s Trans Hindon and Rural zones have announced a series of security measures that will be implemented over the weekend on the occasion of New Year.
In the Trans Hindon area, teams with breathalysers will be posted near Kaushambi’s EDM Mall, near the Mahagun/Signature Mall, Mohan Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Shaheed Nagar, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Bhaupur T-point, Sikanderpur cut, and Farrukhnagar Chauraha, among other places, officers said. Police personnel will also be posted at sites where events will be possibly held, including malls in the city. (Read More)
Winter chill and dense fog are expected to return to Delhi in the New Year.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.
“Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi,” a statement issued by IMD said. (Read More)
Hello Readers, Welcome to today's Delhi Live Blog! Follow this space to get all the latest updates from your city.