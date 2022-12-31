Delhi News Live Updates: Dip in mercury, dense fog on forecast for New Year in the city; AQI turns ‘very poor’

Delhi News Live Updates: The air quality in the national capital dipped to “very poor”, as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 369 on Saturday morning. The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday had directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, dense fog will make a comeback on Saturday evening and cold weather conditions on Sunday.

With more than 16,500 police personnel, 1,000 traffic personnel, 1,600 pickets and 125 anti-drinking points – the Delhi Police said they are ready with an elaborate security and traffic plan for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they are expecting a large number of people visiting markets, eateries, tourist spots and bars in the city. Exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards on New Year’s eve to ease overcrowding, officials said Friday. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ scheme, senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi Friday claimed that the party is shifting slum dwellers to Narela despite promising them a flat at the newly built EWS apartment at Kalkaji. Ahead of MCD polls, BJP took slum dwellers from across the national capital to the newly built flats and were promised similar flats under the in-site rehabilitation programme. She alleged that on Thursday evening, the DDA issued a notice and posted it at the Navjeevan Camp and the JLN Camp saying that people living in the camp will be moved to Narela.