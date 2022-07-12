Delhi News Live Updates: 71 Delhi monuments to get face-lift, says Manish Sisodia; Man shot dead in Shahdara over suspicion of theft, guard arrested

Delhi News Live Updates (July 12): The Delhi government has planned to work on the restoration of the 71 monuments that fall under its jurisdiction in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with officials Monday to go over pending plans, and said each monument would get a facelift without any tampering.
Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was shot dead on suspicion of theft, allegedly by a security guard at a construction site where work on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is underway, in Shahdara on Sunday night. The guard has been arrested, said police.
In other news, the Delhi High Court on Monday said that Delhi cannot afford to lose 77,000 trees, and asked the forest department to inform it about the number of trees illegally cut and those lost during storms in the national capital.
The investigation in the death of a 45-year-old DTC employee has revealed that his wife, ex-wife and 21-year-old daughter had allegedly been planning the murder for the past three years. The probe also revealed that the ex-wife and daughter sent money to the victim’s current wife to “plan the hit”.
Sanjeev Kumar was gunned down by an assailant while he was heading home with his wife and their 9-year-old son on July 6. Delhi Police have arrested his wife Najma (28), ex-wife Geeta (44) and her daughter Komal (21) for allegedly planning the murder and hiring a contract killer. The women were caught after the investigating team recovered a deleted photo of the victim’s bike from his wife’s phone, which led probe officers to conclude that the photo had been shared with a contract killer.
“They had been planning for three years but it took them time to communicate and build trust. Najma first got in touch with Geeta and shared how she was allegedly being abused and beaten up. Geeta told her he used to do the same to her,” said the officer. Read more here
Police said the accused, Rajender Singh (46), found the victim, Ashish, and his friend, Kunal (18), roaming inside the premises and allegedly fired at them with his single-barrel gun. The pellets hit Ashish in the face and chest. A case had been registered under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).
Police said they received information at 9.51 pm that Ashish had been brought to Hedgewar Hospital by his mother, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said Kunal told them the two had gone to the construction site at CBD ground to steal iron rods and that a security guard had shot Ashish while they were cutting through a tin shed. Read the full report here
“Historical monuments in Delhi symbolise the country’s evolution over the period of time. These extremely important historical buildings have remained neglected for a longer time, which has caused much damage to them. The government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its responsibility gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way,” Sisodia said. He also said cultural events to celebrate the history of these monuments will be organised.
As part of the plan, which has been in the works for a few years now, the conservation of the Dara Shikoh Library and Baradari Qudsia Bagh will be expedited. Both monuments will also get museums on their premises. Read the full report here
The MCD’s new property tax structure will incentivise group housing societies that carry out waste segregation at source and recycling. According to officials, the corporation will provide a 10 per cent rebate to those group housing societies in which 90 per cent residents pay tax.
Besides, an additional 5 per cent rebate will be available if the colony implements 100 per cent waste segregation at source, composting of wet waste in the colony, re-cycling of recyclable dry waste and handing over remaining dry waste to the MCD or its authorised agencies.
The new policy incentivises waste segregation, de-centralised processing, recycling and reuse in order to get rebate and concessions in property tax. Through this, the MCD is making a renewed push for waste segregation, which has seen several hits and misses in the past. Read more here
Gurgaon Police have filed an FIR against the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet Limited, Ajay Singh based on a complaint by a Gurgaon resident.
In the FIR registered on July 7, the complainant, Amit Arora, a consultant in the aviation sector, claimed that around 2016 at the time of its takeover, SpiceJet was in dire financial difficulty. “… the company required an overhaul and financial restructuring… the accused approached the complainant to salvage the situation. In lieu of the same, he promised to transfer… 10,00,000 shares to the complainant… The complainant provided his services such as presenting the case of revival and restructuring in front of all authorities/government…,” stated the complainant in the FIR.
The complainant claimed he requested Singh to transfer shares as promised, but he instead provided a depository instruction slip (DIS). “When my representative went to deposit the said slip, he was informed that the slip was invalid and outdated,” he alleged. Read the story here
On July 2, sisters-in-law Virmati (62) and Prakashi (60) boarded a bus from Delhi and headed for the Amarnath Yatra together. It was their long-standing dream, said their families. On the evening of July 8, they called up their families and told them they had reached the shrine, done the “darshan”, and begun their descent. That was the last time their families spoke to them.
The two women from Delhi were among the 17 people who died in a flash flood that hit a camp near the Amarnath cave shrine, in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.
“It was the first time they had gone to Amarnath. They went very happily. It was something they had wanted to do for a very long time. Ek lamba sapna tha (It was a long-standing dream). Their travel was comfortable, and they sent us photographs of their journey,” said Virmati’s husband, Balkishan (68), a retired sewer supervisor at the New Delhi Municipal Council. Read the full story here
