Delhi News Live Updates: 71 Delhi monuments to get face-lift, says Manish Sisodia; Man shot dead in Shahdara over suspicion of theft, guard arrested

DTC staffer’s murder: Probe reveals wife, ex-wife kept in touch for 3 years to form plan

The investigation in the death of a 45-year-old DTC employee has revealed that his wife, ex-wife and 21-year-old daughter had allegedly been planning the murder for the past three years. The probe also revealed that the ex-wife and daughter sent money to the victim’s current wife to “plan the hit”.

Sanjeev Kumar was gunned down by an assailant while he was heading home with his wife and their 9-year-old son on July 6. Delhi Police have arrested his wife Najma (28), ex-wife Geeta (44) and her daughter Komal (21) for allegedly planning the murder and hiring a contract killer. The women were caught after the investigating team recovered a deleted photo of the victim’s bike from his wife’s phone, which led probe officers to conclude that the photo had been shared with a contract killer.

“They had been planning for three years but it took them time to communicate and build trust. Najma first got in touch with Geeta and shared how she was allegedly being abused and beaten up. Geeta told her he used to do the same to her,” said the officer. Read more here