Delhi News Live updates: City court likely to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today

According to the police chargesheet, the WhatsApp group was allegedly created on February 25,2020, to “take revenge on the Muslim community”. (Express Photo)

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a 22-year-old man accused of being part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Kattar Hindu Ekta’, whose members have been charged with murder by coordinating on the group during the Northeast Delhi riots. According to the police chargesheet, the WhatsApp group was allegedly created on February 25,2020, to “take revenge on the Muslim community”.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala granted bail to the accused, Rishabh Chaudhary. This is the first time a member of the group has got bail. The court also pulled up police and cautioned it to “assist in a fair manner, rather than adopting the practice of hide and seek”, after it came to light that it had opposed the accused’s bail application by suppressing material facts.

Police personnel at the site after a private bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali road, in Bilaspur district, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned Friday, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said. There were 44 people on the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College (KNC) and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road when the bus was heading towards Haryana. Eyewitnesses said that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli. The victim, Kaushangi Aarya from KNC (20), hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death. Four others suffered fractures and the rest sustained minor injuries, officials said.

This year, in the 2023-24 academic session, the university will be adopting CUET for 15 undergraduate courses and five postgraduate courses. (File)

Jamia Millia Islamia will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admitting students in undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. An official notification released on Friday said, “Admission to 20 courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses.”

This decision was taken in JMI’s Executive Council meeting held on February 22 as per the notification and comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote a reminder mail to the varsity last month reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt the entrance test for admission.