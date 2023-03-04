Delhi News Live updates: City court likely to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today

Delhi News Live updates: A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on expiry of his five-day CBI custody. Sisodia moved for bail before a special court in the city Friday. On February 27, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Special Judge MK Nagpal who observed that he had failed to “legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation”.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that while waste at the Okhla landfill will be cleared by December this year, the landfills at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by next year, with Delhi likely to become free of these landfills in 2024. During the day, Kejriwal visited the landfill at Okhla along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and Urban Development Minister Kailash Gahlot, to take stock of the process of clearing the legacy waste at the site.
In other news, the Chief Minister Friday felicitated top schools and students of the city at the Excellence in Education Awards 2022. A total of 239 students who topped CBSE Class X-XII exams and 50 differently abled students from 33 schools were also honoured with the Excellence in Education Award 2022. The awards were instituted in 2015 by the Directorate of Education to honour the best schools and meritorious students every year.
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crashed into the boundary wall of a graveyard in Delhi's Khan Market on Saturday morning. Reportedly, the incident happened due to an alleged brake failure. At the time of the incident, the vehicle had no passengers on board. The driver has been detained.
Five people have been arrested for allegedly forging government ID cards of several Bollywood celebrities, using them to get credit cards, and duping banks to the tune of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore, police said.
DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said they received a complaint from one Prem Shekhawat, a representative of a Pune-based company that provides contactless metal credit cards and virtual cards. Read more
In a move aimed at optimum utilisation of hospital beds, AIIMS Delhi will now pair up with other city government hospitals to ensure cross and trans-referral of patients.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by L-G VK Saxena to evolve a formal system of referrals between government hospitals in the capital. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system, the L-G noted, that stable patients referred out of AIIMS face inconvenience as they are often unable to find vacant beds and are forced to move from one hospital to another. Read more
Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested three senior employees of pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup is alleged to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, on charges of manufacture and supply of spurious drugs.
The arrests come after the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) filed a complaint against five people, including two of the firm’s directors, husband-wife duo of Sachin and Jaya Jain, who police said are absconding. Read more
Welcome to our Live Blog. A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the National Capital Region (NCR).