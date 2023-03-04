Delhi News Live updates: City court likely to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea today

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | March 4, 2023 10:05 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia leaves from Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi, February 27, 2023.

Delhi News Live updates: A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on expiry of his five-day CBI custody. Sisodia moved for bail before a special court in the city Friday. On February 27, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Special Judge MK Nagpal who observed that he had failed to “legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that while waste at the Okhla landfill will be cleared by December this year, the landfills at Ghazipur and Bhalswa will be cleared by next year, with Delhi likely to become free of these landfills in 2024. During the day, Kejriwal visited the landfill at Okhla along with Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and Urban Development Minister Kailash Gahlot, to take stock of the process of clearing the legacy waste at the site.

In other news, the Chief Minister Friday felicitated top schools and students of the city at the Excellence in Education Awards 2022. A total of 239 students who topped CBSE Class X-XII exams and 50 differently abled students from 33 schools were also honoured with the Excellence in Education Award 2022. The awards were instituted in 2015 by the Directorate of Education to honour the best schools and meritorious students every year.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live updates: Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moves court for bail in excise policy case. Keep scrolling down to read the latest updates from the national capital.

10:04 (IST)04 Mar 2023
DTC bus crashes into boundary wall of graveyard at Khan Market

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crashed into the boundary wall of a graveyard in Delhi's Khan Market on Saturday morning. Reportedly, the incident happened due to an alleged brake failure. At the time of the incident, the vehicle had no passengers on board. The driver has been detained.

09:53 (IST)04 Mar 2023
Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and a credit card fraud

Five people have been arrested for allegedly forging government ID cards of several Bollywood celebrities, using them to get credit cards, and duping banks to the tune of Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said they received a complaint from one Prem Shekhawat, a representative of a Pune-based company that provides contactless metal credit cards and virtual cards. Read more

09:52 (IST)04 Mar 2023
For cross-referral of patients, AIIMS to team up with govt hospitals in Delhi

In a move aimed at optimum utilisation of hospital beds, AIIMS Delhi will now pair up with other city government hospitals to ensure cross and trans-referral of patients.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by L-G VK Saxena to evolve a formal system of referrals between government hospitals in the capital. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system, the L-G noted, that stable patients referred out of AIIMS face inconvenience as they are often unable to find vacant beds and are forced to move from one hospital to another. Read more

09:52 (IST)04 Mar 2023
Syrup deaths in Uzbekistan: 3 officials of Noida firm arrested

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested three senior employees of pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup is alleged to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, on charges of manufacture and supply of spurious drugs.

The arrests come after the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) filed a complaint against five people, including two of the firm’s directors, husband-wife duo of Sachin and Jaya Jain, who police said are absconding. Read more

09:51 (IST)04 Mar 2023
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to our Live Blog. A city court is likely to hear the bail application of Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Saturday when he is scheduled to be produced before the judge on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news updates from the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the police chargesheet, the WhatsApp group was allegedly created on February 25,2020, to “take revenge on the Muslim community”. (Express Photo)

Kattar Hindu Ekta member gets bail in Delhi riots case as court raps police

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a 22-year-old man accused of being part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Kattar Hindu Ekta’, whose members have been charged with murder by coordinating on the group during the Northeast Delhi riots. According to the police chargesheet, the WhatsApp group was allegedly created on February 25,2020, to “take revenge on the Muslim community”.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramchala granted bail to the accused, Rishabh Chaudhary. This is the first time a member of the group has got bail. The court also pulled up police and cautioned it to “assist in a fair manner, rather than adopting the practice of hide and seek”, after it came to light that it had opposed the accused’s bail application by suppressing material facts.

Police personnel at the site after a private bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali road, in Bilaspur district, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

On trip to Himachal, bus with DU students overturns; 1 dead, 40 injured

A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned Friday, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said. There were 44 people on the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College (KNC) and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said.

The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road when the bus was heading towards Haryana. Eyewitnesses said that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli. The victim, Kaushangi Aarya from KNC (20), hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death. Four others suffered fractures and the rest sustained minor injuries, officials said.

This year, in the 2023-24 academic session, the university will be adopting CUET for 15 undergraduate courses and five postgraduate courses. (File)

This year, Jamia Millia Islamia to adopt CUET for admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admitting students in undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. An official notification released on Friday said, “Admission to 20 courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Students are required to fill both CUET and JMI forms for these courses.”

This decision was taken in JMI’s Executive Council meeting held on February 22 as per the notification and comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote a reminder mail to the varsity last month reiterating that all central universities have to mandatorily adopt the entrance test for admission.

